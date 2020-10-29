Kiniksa Announces Phase 2 Clinical Data from Vixarelimab in Prurigo Nodularis to be Presented at European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology Virtual Congress

Kiniksa expects to initiate a dose-ranging Phase 2b clinical trial of vixarelimab in prurigo nodularis in the fourth quarter of 2020

/EIN News/ -- HAMILTON, Bermuda, Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (Nasdaq: KNSA) (“Kiniksa”), a biopharmaceutical company with a pipeline of assets designed to modulate immunological pathways across a spectrum of diseases, today announced the presentation of data from the Phase 2a clinical trial of vixarelimab in prurigo nodularis at the European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology (EADV) Virtual Congress. Kiniksa previously reported positive results from the trial in April 2020. Vixarelimab is a fully-human monoclonal antibody that targets oncostatin M receptor beta (OSMRβ).



Dr. Howard Sofen, MD, Associate Clinical Professor of Dermatology at the David Geffen UCLA School of Medicine delivered a virtual presentation entitled, Vixarelimab Reduced Pruritus, Improved Nodules, and was Well-Tolerated in Patients with Prurigo Nodularis in a Phase 2a, Randomized, Double-Blind, Placebo-Controlled Study. The presentation is available through the Science section of Kiniksa’s website.

The Phase 2a trial met its primary efficacy endpoint: there was a statistically significant reduction in weekly-average Worst-Itch Numeric Rating Scale (WI-NRS) from baseline at Week 8 in vixarelimab recipients compared to placebo recipients. Additionally, a statistically significant percentage of vixarelimab recipients achieved a prurigo nodularis-investigator’s global assessment (PN-IGA) score of 0/1 at Week 8 compared to placebo recipients, and the majority of vixarelimab recipients showed a clinically meaningful greater-than-or-equal-to 4-point weekly-average WI-NRS reduction at Week 8.

“Prurigo nodularis is a debilitating chronic inflammatory skin condition characterized by severely pruritic skin nodules. A significant unmet need remains,” said Dr. Howard Sofen, MD, David Geffen UCLA School of Medicine. “In the Phase 2a study, vixarelimab demonstrated significant reductions in pruritus in this disease for which there are currently no FDA-approved therapies. Even more encouraging was seeing significant nodule resolution at Week 8. I look forward to further investigation of vixarelimab in subsequent trials.”

The Phase 2a trial enrolled 49 patients with moderate-to-severe prurigo nodularis (42.9% with a PN-IGA score of 4, 55.1% with a score of 3, and 2.0% with a score of 2) experiencing moderate-to-severe pruritus (mean WI-NRS score of 8.3). Patients were randomized 1:1 to receive a loading dose of vixarelimab 720 mg (n=23) or placebo (n=26) subcutaneous (SC) followed by vixarelimab 360 mg or placebo SC weekly. The primary efficacy endpoint was percent change versus baseline in weekly-average WI-NRS at Week 8 (using the last observation carried forward analysis).

Least squares-mean change from baseline in weekly-average WI-NRS at Week 8 was -50.6% in vixarelimab recipients compared to -29.4% in placebo recipients (mean difference 21.1%; p=0.035).

Median change from baseline in weekly-average WI-NRS at Week 8 was -69.8% in vixarelimab recipients compared to -36.1% in placebo recipients.

30.4% of vixarelimab recipients achieved a PN-IGA score of 0/1 at Week 8 compared to 7.7% of placebo recipients (p=0.032).

52.2% of vixarelimab recipients demonstrated a ≥ 4-point reduction in weekly-average WI-NRS at Week 8 compared to 30.8% of placebo recipients (p=0.109).

In the Phase 2a trial, vixarelimab was well-tolerated by all subjects, and no dose-limiting adverse experiences were observed. There were no serious adverse events or atopic dermatitis flares.

Kiniksa expects to initiate a dose-ranging Phase 2b clinical trial of vixarelimab in prurigo nodularis in the fourth quarter of 2020.

About Kiniksa

Kiniksa is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need. Kiniksa’s product candidates, rilonacept, mavrilimumab, vixarelimab and KPL-404, are based on strong biologic rationale or validated mechanisms, target underserved conditions, and offer the potential for differentiation. These pipeline assets are designed to modulate immunological pathways across a spectrum of diseases. For more information, please visit www.kiniksa.com.

About Vixarelimab

Vixarelimab is an investigational fully-human monoclonal antibody that targets OSMRβ, which mediates signaling of interleukin-31 (IL-31) and oncostatin M (OSM), two key cytokines implicated in pruritus, inflammation and fibrosis. Kiniksa believes vixarelimab to be the only monoclonal antibody in development that targets both pathways simultaneously. Kiniksa’s lead indication for vixarelimab is prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition.

About Vixarelimab Phase 2a Trial in Prurigo Nodularis

The Phase 2a trial was a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study designed to investigate the efficacy, safety, tolerability, and pharmacokinetics of vixarelimab in reducing pruritus in subjects with prurigo nodularis. The trial enrolled patients with moderate-to-severe prurigo nodularis experiencing moderate-to-severe pruritus (WI-NRS ≥ 7 at the screening visit and a mean weekly WI-NRS of ≥ 5 for each of the two consecutive weeks immediately prior to randomization). Patients were required to stop antihistamines and topical treatments, including corticosteroids, for at least two weeks prior to dosing. Prurigo nodularis treatments, other than study drug, were not allowed except for rescue. For more information, refer to ClinicalTrials.gov Identifier: NCT03816891.

