OREGON HEALTH & SCIENCE UNIVERSITY JOINS MULTICENTER COVID-19 BVA-100® STUDY

/EIN News/ -- COVID-19 Investigation Continues at OHSU to Study Hospitalized Patients Utilizing Daxor’s Blood Volume Analysis Technology

NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daxor Corporation (NYSE MKT: DXR), an investment company with innovative medical instrumentation and biotechnology operations focused on blood volume measurement, today announced that Oregon Health & Science University ("OHSU"), the state’s only comprehensive public academic health center, joins NYU Langone Health as the second site to participate in a trial to treat patients hospitalized with COVID-19 utilizing Daxor's BVA-100 (Blood Volume Analyzer, "BVA") technology. OHSU is based in Portland, Oregon, and is set to begin enrolling patients under the leadership of Martin A. Schreiber, M.D.

"We are thrilled to have OHSU, one of the leading academic and research centers in the United States, join NYU Langone Health in this critical multicenter COVID-19 BVA trial," said Michael Feldschuh, CEO and President of Daxor. “The exact quantification of total blood, red cell and plasma volume and knowledge of capillary status are unique to Daxor's BVA technology and provides clinicians precise volume measurement that is superior to commonly used indirect estimates. We believe our test can have a significant impact on patient triage, outcomes and optimal use of resources.”

The BVA is the first and only diagnostic test cleared by the FDA that directly measures capillary permeability via its albumin tracer, a capability that provides crucial insight into COVID-19 pathophysiology. A persistently elevated leak rate is a prognostic marker associated with higher mortality, which can be used to triage patients, guide treatment, and measure response to interventions. This study aims to show the implications of COVID as an endothelial disease utilizing this unique measure.

"In light of the fact that the SARS-CoV-2 virus attacks the endothelium causing increasing permeability, this technology could help determine volume status in these patients as well as quantifying the 3rd spacing rate," said Dr. Schreiber, Professor of Surgery, Division of Trauma, Critical Care and Acute Care Surgery, OHSU School of Medicine.

In a randomized control trial (RCT) published in 2011 in the journal Shock, the BVA-100® has shown to reduce ICU mortality by 66% and reduce ventilator days in patients suffering predominantly from acute respiratory distress syndrome and septic shock. Additionally, the analysis showed 44% of BVA test results led to a change in treatment strategy (P=0.004) that care teams would not have performed absent the data from the BVA volume status measure.

Daxor Corporation (NYSE: DXR) is an innovative medical instrumentation and biotechnology company focused on blood volume measurement. We developed and market the BVA-100® (Blood Volume Analyzer), the first diagnostic blood test cleared by the FDA to provide safe, accurate, objective quantification of blood volume status and composition compared to patient-specific norms. The BVA technology has the potential to improve hospital performance metrics in a broad range of surgical and medical conditions, including heart failure and critical care, by informing treatment strategies, resulting in significantly improved patient outcomes. Our mission is to partner with clinicians to incorporate BVA technology into standard clinical practice and improve the quality of life for patients. For more information, please visit our website at Daxor.com .

