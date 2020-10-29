NXP Semiconductors and Barclays to Present Secure Ultra-Wideband Teach-In

/EIN News/ -- EINDHOVEN, The Netherlands, Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ: NXPI) and Barclays will co-host a conference call for the investor and analyst community to provide an in-depth update and Q&A session on NXP’s secure ultra-wideband solutions (“UWB”) for the Mobile, Automotive and Industrial & IoT markets. The call will take place on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Daylight Time (EDT).



The call will be co-hosted by NXP’s Rafael Sotomayor, Executive Vice President and GM of the Connectivity and Security group and Jens Hinrichsen, Executive Vice President and GM of the Advanced Analog group, alongside Blayne Curtis, Managing Director, U.S. Semiconductor Research at Barclays Capital Inc.

Conference Call Registration:

Interested parties are requested to pre-register for the event at https://barclays.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1378792&tp_key=45dd6624b5 to obtain the conference call dial-in information and a unique access ID.

The call will be recorded and a replay available for 30-days by at the following link: https://barclays.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1378792&tp_key=45dd6624b5 .

