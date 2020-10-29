Bellerophon to Present Results from its Phase 2 iNO-PF Study of INOpulse® for the Treatment of Fibrotic Interstitial Lung Disease at Upcoming Scientific Conferences

/EIN News/ -- WARREN, N.J., Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BLPH) (“Bellerophon” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company focused on developing treatments for cardiopulmonary and infectious diseases, announced today that data from its Phase 2 randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical study (iNO-PF) of INOpulse® for the treatment of fibrotic Interstitial Lung Disease patients at risk for pulmonary hypertension will be presented at the American Thoracic Society Interstitial Lung Disease Mini Symposia and the 2020 Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation Meeting.



Details of the presentations are below:

American Thoracic Society Mini Symposia Title: A Randomized, Double-Blind, Placebo-Controlled Study to Assess the Safety and Efficacy of Pulsed, Inhaled Nitric Oxide (iNO) in Subjects at Risk of Pulmonary Hypertension (PH) Associated with Fibrotic Interstitial Lung Disease (fILD) on Long Term Oxygen Therapy Presenter: Steven D. Nathan, M.D., F.C.C.P., Inova Fairfax Hospital Session: B16 and D13: Interstitial Lung Disease: Biomarkers and Treatment Date/Time: Thursday, November 5, 2020, 5:00 PM ET Registration: https://thoracic.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJUtd-2orDojGdGxW73yxtxhbSlaxLBmxBLJ?utm_medium=email&_hsenc=p2ANqtz-9L2C6wv0qcensr1DiI9rK3Zrn3ntXWRy4sbZFekcl6X17YBREYETPD0vRhgsfCIAKq-mAoHL8SlQOy4v0JR_MqVmr_xQ&_hsmi=97817596&utm_content=97817596&utm_source=hs_email&hsCtaTracking=93afa7e6-072c-4ceb-8f3d-d3d816dce462%7Cdd3cb66a-ba73-49a3-a3a5-a0ef649949c2 2020 Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation Volunteer Meeting Title: Pulsed Outpatient Inhaled Nitric Oxide via INOpulse® for Patients with Pulmonary Fibrosis Presenter: Wassim Fares, M.D. M.Sc., Chief Medical Officer of Bellerophon Therapeutics Plenary Session: Updates from the PFF and Clinical Trial Innovation Series Part 1 Date/Time: Thursday, November 5, 2020, 1:00 PM – 2:00 PM ET Weblink: https://www.pulmonaryfibrosis.org/docs/default-source/default-document-library/2020-pff-volunteer-meeting-full-agenda.pdf

About Bellerophon

Bellerophon Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company focused on developing innovative therapies that address significant unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary and infectious diseases. The Company is currently developing multiple product candidates under its INOpulse® program, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery system. For more information, please visit www.bellerophon.com.

Forward-looking Statements

Any statements in this press release about Bellerophon’s future expectations, plans and prospects, including statements about the clinical development of its product candidates, regulatory actions with respect to the Company’s clinical trials and expectations regarding the sufficiency of the Company’s cash balance to fund clinical trials, operating expenses and capital expenditures, and other statements containing the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “contemplate,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would,” and similar expressions, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: the uncertainties inherent in the initiation of future clinical trials, availability and timing of data from ongoing and future clinical trials and the results of such trials, whether preliminary or interim results from a clinical trial will be predictive of the final results of that trial or whether results of early clinical trials will be indicative of the results of later clinical trials, expectations for regulatory approvals, the FDA’s substantial discretion in the approval process, availability of funding sufficient for our foreseeable and unforeseeable operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements and other factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and in subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, any forward-looking statements included in this press release represent Bellerophon’s views only as of the date of this release and should not be relied upon as representing the Company’s views as of any subsequent date. The Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements included in this press release.

