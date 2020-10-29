Amid COVID-19 Pandemic Lice Clinics of America Surpasses 700,000 Successful Treatments

Super lice are no match for the company’s FDA-cleared AirAllé medical device

/EIN News/ -- Salt Lake City, UT, Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lice Clinics of America, the world’s largest network of professional urgent care head lice treatment centers, announced that the company has reached the milestone of 700,000 successful head lice treatments using heated air, with a success rate better than 99 percent. This impressive achievement comes in a year when locally owned businesses have struggled due to the global pandemic.

The company has enjoyed explosive growth since forming the Lice Clinics of America brand in 2014 and currently has 265 clinics in 20 countries. Local, independent franchisees own and operate all but one of those clinics.

The company derives its success from a revolutionary technology called AirAllé, an FDA-cleared medical device proven to kill live lice and more than 99 percent of eggs in an hour-long treatment using heated air to dehydrate lice and nits.

“In a year of uncertainty, hitting and surpassing this milestone is a testimony to the tenacity of our amazing clinic owners and their staffs who have sacrificed a lot this year, along with our incredible technology,” said Claire Roberts, CEO of Lice Clinics of America. “Parents are thrilled to have this stress taken off their hands and are overjoyed when their family is lice-free and they are treated with a smile and with respect.”

One in four children under 13 years of age get head lice, and that number is growing as traditional lice shampoos are increasingly ineffective. A 2016 study published in the Journal of Medical Entomology found that 98 percent of lice in the United States are now resistant to the pesticides used in traditional lice shampoos. Many frustrated families find they are unable to treat these so-called “super lice,” even after multiple attempts.

The AirAllé device kills lice and super lice without the use of pesticides or chemicals. Lice Clinics of America also offers a complete line of pesticide-free home treatment and prevention products.

About Lice Clinics of America

Lice Clinics of America (www.liceclinicsofamerica.com) has successfully treated more than 700,000 cases of head lice using its patented heated-air device, AirAllé. The company has more than 265 clinics in 20 countries, making it the world’s largest network of professional lice treatment centers. Lice Clinics of America and AirAllé (www.airalle.com) are brands owned by Larada Sciences, Inc., which is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

