Kura Oncology to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kura Oncology, Inc. (Nasdaq: KURA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of precision medicines for the treatment of cancer, today announced that it will report third quarter 2020 financial results before the open of U.S. financial markets on Thursday, November 5, 2020. Kura’s management will host a webcast and conference call at 8 a.m. ET / 5 a.m. PT that day to discuss the financial results and provide a corporate update.



The live call may be accessed by dialing (877) 516-3514 for domestic callers and (281) 973-6129 for international callers and entering the conference code: 7456326. A live webcast and archive of the call will be available online from the investor relations section of the company website at www.kuraoncology.com.



About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to realizing the promise of precision medicines for the treatment of cancer. The Company’s pipeline consists of two wholly owned small molecule drug candidates that target cancer signaling pathways where there is a strong scientific and clinical rationale to improve outcomes by identifying those patients most likely to benefit from treatment. Kura’s most advanced drug candidate is tipifarnib, a potent, selective and orally bioavailable farnesyl transferase inhibitor currently in a registration-directed trial (AIM-HN) in patients with recurrent or metastatic HRAS mutant head and neck squamous cell carcinoma. The Company’s pipeline is also highlighted by KO-539, a potent and selective menin inhibitor currently in a Phase 1/2A clinical trial (KOMET-001) in patients with relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia. For additional information about Kura, please visit the Company’s website at www.kuraoncology.com.

