Arcserve Helps Partners Easily Close Deals with Subscription-Based Universal Licensing

New Universal Licensing for Arcserve Unified Data Protection (UDP) offers channel partners an easy means to increase recurring revenue and grow deal sizes with a predictable, subscription-based pricing model

Licensing is based on the amount of protected data from any source, including Microsoft Office 365

/EIN News/ -- MINNEAPOLIS, Minn., Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arcserve, LLC , the world’s most experienced data and ransomware protection provider, today announced new Universal Licensing for Arcserve Unified Data Protection (UDP), fostering predictable, simple, and value-based interactions for channel partners via subscription-based protection for source-protected data.

According to IDC , organizations can reduce the total cost of ownership for on-premises offerings and exploit cloud economics with subscription-based consumption models. With its new licensing, Arcserve addresses this growing user demand while arming channel partners with one of the market’s most competitive pricing models to easily quote, sell, and grow deal sizes.

“There is a significant need to simplify the way in which data protection solutions are offered to align with shifts in spending to OPEX and subscription models,” said Brian Clarke, Group Vice President, Pricing Evaluation and Sourcing Advisory Services, IDC. “Arcserve UDP Universal Licensing meets market demand for a truly universal, cost-effective option to lower the total cost of ownership of its on-premises offering. Not only does it give end-users a more predictable consumption model, but it can benefit partners looking to uncomplicate the selling process.”

Arcserve UDP Universal Licensing introduces:

Predictability by safeguarding all forms of data, from any source, regardless of the number of devices, physical servers and workstations, virtual machines, cloud instances, workloads, or users. Based on front-end terabytes (FETB), users only pay for what they need.

Unlimited retention, unrestricted recoveries, and copies of backups to secondary locations or public clouds for disaster recovery -- no hidden fees or surprises.

Simplification for channel partners to uncomplicate the selling process with SKU consolidation from hundreds to nine.



“Arcserve has always been a channel-first company and ensuring that we’re engaging in mutually beneficial engagements with our partners is a top priority,” said Ivan Pittaluga, CTO of Arcserve. “With the launch of Arcserve UDP Universal Licensing, we’re making it easier to do business while providing additional value by facilitating recurring revenue, so partners don’t have to hunt for deals when contracts end.”

The new licensing is available now in the Americas through one- and three-year options. It includes 24/7 enterprise maintenance and support, and response to most severe issues within an hour.

To learn more about Arcserve’s partner program, visit: https://www.arcserve.com/partners/

