GLOBALFOUNDRIES Global Technology Conference 2020 Asia to Spotlight Innovations Accelerating the Digital Future

An engaging virtual event provides insightful talks and networking opportunities with thought leaders and technical experts on the latest innovations in AI, edge to cloud and 5G

/EIN News/ -- Singapore, Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GLOBALFOUNDRIES® (GF®), the world’s leading specialty foundry, announced today it will feature leading semiconductor tech visionaries from the region at its virtual Global Technology Conference (GTC) Asia event on November 3. The one-day conference, themed ‘Accelerating the Digital Future’, is an opportunity for customers to engage and gain insight into how GF is helping to shape the global digital transformation with its latest approaches and solutions for AI, IoT and 5G.

“The world has changed dramatically in the last several months, and now more than ever semiconductors are playing a vital role in our lives, presenting both opportunities and challenges for our industry,” said Juan Cordovez, senior vice president of Global Sales at GF. “GLOBALFOUNDRIES GTC Asia provides an immersive interactive experience that will bring together customers and partners to showcase the latest technology innovations and their potential to transform business and society.”

GF’s CEO Tom Caulfield will kick-off the event with a keynote that explores the world’s unprecedented reliance on the digital world which has unleashed global changes for our industry and examine how GF’s solutions are enabling key megatrends that will reshape the world and enable a better normal. Tom will also engage in a real conversation with Steve Mollenkopf, Qualcomm CEO, on the impact of 5G on the global economy.

Additionally, there will be a live Q&A session with GF’s Senior Vice President and President APAC and China, Americo Lemos and Michael Wong, Vice President of Sales where attendees will be able to engage in lively discussions.

The conference will feature a speaker lineup of top industry leaders, including:

Kenichi Nakano, General Manager IoT Business of Sony Semiconductor

ST Liew, Vice President Qualcomm Technologies and President Qualcomm Taiwan & SEA

Takaaki Yanagisawa, President and Representative Director of JFE Shoji Electronics Corporation

At GTC Asia, more than 18 sessions with leading visionaries, technologists and partners who will detail future trends in audio and hearables, explore the latest opportunities in analog power, edge AI, 5G, satellite communications and wireless connectivity and discover new offerings to simplify the design cycle and accelerate time to market.

Attendees will have access to GF’s virtual exhibit hall, providing a place to connect and engage with GF experts and more than 17 ecosystem event sponsors. Platinum sponsors for GTC Asia 2020 include Analog Bits, Cadence Design Systems, Mentor and Synopsys. Gold sponsors are Arm, Advanced Semiconductor Engineering, Inc. (ASE Group) and VeriSilicon.

For more information and to view the agenda or register for GF’s Global Technology Conference Asia visit: visit: https://bit.ly/3kkAdAH. Follow the latest conference updates on social media via #GFGTC2020 on WeChat and LinkedIn.

About GTC

GLOBALFOUNDRIES’ annual Global Technology Conference series features keynotes from industry leaders and presentations from senior members of the GF management and technical teams, with a special emphasis on how the company achieves time-to-volume leadership by leveraging global collaboration with customers and partners. On September 24, GTC 2020 North America kicked off a series of international events including EMEA, Asia and China. For more information on GTC 2020, visit: https://www.globalfoundries.com/.

About GF

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (GF) is the world’s leading specialty foundry. GF delivers differentiated feature-rich solutions that enable its customers to develop innovative products for high-growth market segments. GF provides a broad range of platforms and features with a unique mix of design, development and fabrication services. With an at-scale manufacturing footprint spanning the U.S., Europe and Asia, GF has the flexibility and agility to meet the dynamic needs of clients across the globe. GF is owned by Mubadala Investment Company. For more information, visit www.globalfoundries.com.

Attachment

Erica McGill GLOBALFOUNDRIES 518-795-5240 erica.mcgill@globalfoundries.com