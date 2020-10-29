Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
OrthoPediatrics Corp. to Present at Four Upcoming Investor Conferences in November and December

/EIN News/ -- WARSAW, Ind., Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OrthoPediatrics Corp. (“OrthoPediatrics” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq:KIDS), a company focused exclusively on advancing the field of pediatric orthopedics, today announced that Mark Throdahl, Chief Executive Officer, Fred Hite, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer, and Dave Bailey, President, are scheduled to participate at three upcoming virtual investor conferences in November.

Event: Credit Suisse 29th Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference
Format: Presentation and One-on-One Meetings
Date: Wednesday, November 11, 2020
Time: 1:15pm ET
   
Event: Stifel 2020 Virtual Healthcare Conference
Format: Fireside Chat and One-on-One Meetings
Date:  Wednesday, November 18, 2020
Time:  10:40am ET
   
Event: Canaccord Genuity 2020 Virtual MedTech & Diagnostics Forum
Format: Presentation and One-on-One Meetings
Date:  Thursday, November 19, 2020
Time:  3:00pm ET
   
Event:  Piper Sandler 32nd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference
Format: Fireside Chat and One-on-One Meetings
Date:  Tuesday, December 1, 2020 (meetings)

An audio webcast of the Stifel presentation will be available online at OrthoPediatrics’ investor relations website, http://ir.orthopediatrics.com. Additionally, a replay will be available for 90 days after the presentation.

Investors attending the conference who would like to schedule a one-on-one meeting with OrthoPediatrics management may do so by contacting their Credit Suisse, Stifel, Canaccord Genuity, or Piper Sandler representative, or Jan Medina of The Ruth Group at jmedina@theruthgroup.com.

About OrthoPediatrics Corp.
Founded in 2006, OrthoPediatrics is an orthopedic company focused exclusively on advancing the field of pediatric orthopedics. As such it has developed the most comprehensive product offering to the pediatric orthopedic market to improve the lives of children with orthopedic conditions. OrthoPediatrics currently markets 35 surgical systems that serve three of the largest categories within the pediatric orthopedic market. This product offering spans trauma and deformity, scoliosis, and sports medicine/other procedures. OrthoPediatrics’ global sales organization is focused exclusively on pediatric orthopedics and distributes its products in the United States and 43 countries outside the United States. For more information, please visit www.orthopediatrics.com.

Investor Contacts
The Ruth Group
Jan Medina, CFA
(646) 536-7035
jmedina@theruthgroup.com

You just read:

