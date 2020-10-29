Kentico Software launches Kentico Xperience 13 and reveals the future of its digital experience platform

Kentico Software’s latest version of its digital experience platform accelerates effective digital communication for businesses worldwide.

/EIN News/ -- BRNO, Czech Republic and BEDFORD, N.H., Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Kentico Software announced the launch of Kentico Xperience 13, enhancing its digital experience platform for marketers and developers with new features and updates.



Investing in a future-proof product



This year, Kentico rebranded its well-known Kentico EMS product to Kentico Xperience. The new brand name is inspired by the nature of the product (a digital experience platform), as it combines content management, commerce, and digital marketing capabilities. Together with the rebrand and visual facelift of the product, the company has also turned its attention to its business model with new subscription licensing and the technologies they use. With the latest release, Kentico is one of the very first DXP vendor to switch to ASP.NET Core MVC.



“.NET Core will allow developers to build websites and apps on modern technology that is more modular and easier to deploy. This technological transformation also directly impacts CIOs and CFOs in their strategic decisions. They can now stand assured that, with Xperience, they are investing in the technology of the future,” said Petr Palas, CEO of Kentico Software. Palas confirms that they are modernizing every facet of the product: “We see a great opportunity for Kentico Xperience to be the best choice for customers seeking a comprehensive digital experience platform.”



Helping businesses excel at digital transformation



A typical Kentico Xperience customer looks for a platform on which they can build their digital experiences. They expect to get lots of functionality from the platform so that they don’t have to buy multiple tools and integrate them. They realize that integrating and operating multiple best-of-breed solutions would be overwhelming for their team. Today, Kentico Xperience powers more than 30,000 websites across 120 countries worldwide. For many years, it has become the solution of choice that has helped thousands of companies accelerate their digital transformation, including Allergan, Konica Minolta, Land O’ Lakes, PPG, and Red Cross.



“We’ve continued to build on our features, allowing teams to integrate our DXP with other MarTech solutions to scale and extend as needed. It allows teams to deliver stunning digital experiences using cutting-edge technology frameworks and gives them the ability to automate many of their daily workflows among other things,” said Dominik Pintér, VP Product, Kentico Xperience and also former .NET developer.



The latest release of Kentico Xperience helps businesses accelerate effective digital communication. It includes:

A future-proof web framework with industry-leading performance that provides better load times, increased control over code, and simplified deployment with the ASP.NET Core MVC framework.

that provides better load times, increased control over code, and simplified deployment with the ASP.NET Core MVC framework. Best-of-breed Marketing Automation enabling marketers to easily execute automated workflows that streamline communication processes, increase customer engagement, and improve marketing performance.

enabling marketers to easily execute automated workflows that streamline communication processes, increase customer engagement, and improve marketing performance. Reusable Content that saves time by allowing editors to create pages, sections, and more by reusing existing content.

that saves time by allowing editors to create pages, sections, and more by reusing existing content. Platform enhancements including new page type features, Search, Dynamic Routing, and more, which boost productivity and reduce developer resources.

including new page type features, Search, Dynamic Routing, and more, which boost productivity and reduce developer resources. Kentico Toolkit for third-party platforms designed to speed up development and empower marketers using Kentico Xperience.

for third-party platforms designed to speed up development and empower marketers using Kentico Xperience. Integrations with voice assistants Amazon Alexa and Google Home to control the administration interface.

Kentico Xperience 13 sparks positive reactions from the market

Some of Kentico’s partners with early access to the latest version of Kentico Xperience are already implementing the platform and their feedback is very enthusiastic.

“We are so impressed with the flexibility and thoughtfulness that went into architecting Kentico Xperience 13,” said Dave Conder, CTO and Founder of BlueModus. “The platform and its use of .NET Core really allows it to support high-demand, large enterprise applications while also enabling teams to rapidly develop and deploy sites. We love it.”

Another thrilled reaction is from Brian McKeiver, Partner & Senior Developer at BizStream: “I absolutely love the fact that Kentico Xperience 13 is fueling the next generation of DXP capabilities with its ASP.NET Core first approach, re-designed Marketing Automation engine, and MVC Page Builder improvements.”

New DXP developments coming soon

The latest features and updates from Kentico pave the way for further product development, priming marketers and developers for the future. Kentico Xperience is set to undergo a redesign of the UI to give the product a fresh look and to make it even easier to use. Plus, the company will continue to build on its Kentico Xperience cloud product strategy alongside self-hosting and on-premises options. Omnichannel scenarios will also be even easier to execute as the product team is planning further enhancements to the current headless API layer.

“The goal is for our end-clients to be able to take full advantage of our DXP solution—to utilize it even without thorough training and figure out easily which tool to use, when, and how,” explains Antonín Moravec, Kentico Xperience Managing Director. “Plus, we’ve continued to expand our customer success team to ensure both our partners and clients are successful in implementing those integrations and successful in utilizing core capabilities to create valuable digital experiences that deliver results,” adds Pintér.

About Kentico Software

Kentico Software is an established global company with two award-winning content management products: Xperience, a full-featured DXP platform, and Kentico Kontent, an enterprise headless CMS. Kentico has customers in over 120 countries with offices located in six countries on four continents. Over the last 16 years, a community of 1,000+ partners has formed around Kentico.

With over 250 overall employees and 20 plus support engineers in multiple geographies, Kentico is able to provide quality support 24/7. Support, Consulting, and Customer Success teams operate from three independent locations: the US, Europe, and Australia. For four years running (2016, 2017, 2018, and 2019), Kentico Software was recognized as a Challenger in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Web Content Management, and Kentico Xperience is included in the latest 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Digital Experience Platforms. Plus, Kentico Software has been named a Strong Performer in the Forrester Wave for WCM 2018.

About Kentico Xperience

Kentico Xperience is the award-winning digital experience platform that combines content management, digital marketing, and commerce. Available on-premises or in the cloud, Kentico Xperience is an easy-to-use solution for modern websites. It provides personalized experiences and integrates seamlessly into any technology stack. Kentico Xperience empowers companies and brands to increase customer engagement, deliver personalized content to the right audience, and optimize performance to win more clients. Its advanced capabilities, short time to value, and ease of use are backed by market-leading support and a global network of implementation partners.

Kentico Xperience was first introduced in 2004 by Kentico Software, a technology company headquartered in the Czech Republic with offices in the US, UK, Netherlands, Singapore, and Australia. Kentico has more than 1,000 digital solution partners and powers over 30,000 websites across 120 countries. Customers using Kentico Xperience include Allergan, Ingram Micro, Konica Minolta, Land O’ Lakes, PPG, and Red Cross.



For more information, visit www.xperience.io.

