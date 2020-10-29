Jatheon Technologies Inc. Announces Free FERPA Compliance Checker Tool

Jatheon Technologies, an information archiving leader, announced the launch of a free tool K-12 school districts can use to check their FERPA compliance status.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jatheon Technologies, a Toronto-based tech company specializing in enterprise information archiving, compliance and ediscovery has announced the launch of a free tool that K-12 school districts can use to check their FERPA compliance status.

The tool is available on Jatheon’s website and has a simple, well-laid out questionnaire format that allows school personnel responsible for adherence to FERPA to check whether the school is compliant with the law. Once the questionnaire is submitted, the respondent will be able to see their compliance status. Should the result be negative, the respondent will also get actionable advice on the steps that need to be taken in order to achieve full FERPA compliance.

Ivana Nikolic, the Marketing Director at Jatheon Technologies, explained the need for creating such a tool: “We all know that K-12 schools have become increasingly reliant on electronic data, especially since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. Students are generating and sharing more personal data than ever, including biometric and sensitive information, and schools need to be able to safeguard that data in order to meet the stringent requirements of FERPA.

Jatheon has been working with school districts for over fifteen years to help them optimize compliance and open records response times by archiving communications data. We received direct feedback from our customers that many of them were unsure about which situations were regulated by FERPA and what constituted an instance of FERPA non-compliance. We realized that we could use our expertise and industry experience to assist school districts with this and do it completely free of charge. We also included a free FERPA Compliance Checklist that everyone can download once they complete the FERPA Compliance test.”

ABOUT JATHEON

Jatheon Technologies Inc. was founded in 2004 to empower companies in their efforts to ensure email compliance, facilitate eDiscovery, improve email management and alleviate storage issues.

Today, Jatheon is a leader in the archiving industry, with 6+ billion processed messages and unique on-premise and cloud archiving solutions. The company continues to raise the bar throughout the industry with the latest enterprise-grade cCore archiving appliances, a powerful archiving, retrieval and dynamic monitoring software and best-in class tech support, Jatheon Care. In 2017, Jatheon designed Jatheon CTRL ‒ a social media, mobile and IM archiving add-on that smoothly integrates with the company’s proprietary email archiving software. In 2018, the company launched Jatheon Cloud – the next-generation cloud email archiving solution best suitable for small and medium-sized organizations. In 2019, Jatheon launched Jatheon Archive, an email archiving and management mobile app that supports both Jatheon cCore and Jatheon Cloud.

