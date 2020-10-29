Husky Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Dividend and Fourth Quarter 2020 Preferred Shares Dividend Payments

/EIN News/ -- CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Husky Energy’s Board of Directors has approved a quarterly dividend of $0.0125 (Cdn) per common share for the three-month period ended September 30, 2020.



The dividend will be payable on January 4, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 1, 2020.

Regular dividend payments on each of the Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares – Series 1, Series 2, Series 3, Series 5 and Series 7 – will be paid for the three-month period ended December 31, 2020. The dividends will be payable on December 31, 2020 to holders of record at the close of business on December 1, 2020.

Share Series Dividend Type Rate (% ) Dividend Paid ($/share) Series 1 Regular 2.404 $0.15025 Series 2 Regular 1.887 $0.11858 Series 3 Regular 4.689 $0.29306 Series 5 Regular 4.591 $0.28694 Series 7 Regular 3.935 $0.24594

Investor and Media Inquiries:



Leo Villegas, Director, Investor Relations

403-513-7817

Kim Guttormson, Manager, Communications Services

403-298-7088