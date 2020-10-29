Adam Torres Launches All-Female Business Book

Mission Matters: World’s Leading Entrepreneurs Reveal Their Top Tips to Success – Women in Business Edition Volume 1 is out now!

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, CA, Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The latest in his successful line of business books written by industry leaders, Mission Matters: World’s Leading Entrepreneurs Reveal Their Top Tips to Success – Women in Business Edition Volume 1 was published October 15, 2020.

Other successful editions of the book series include a collaboration titled Diversity Matters, four volumes in the Business Leaders series, two volumes in real estate, and more. Torres and his partner Chirag Sagar bring together experts and leaders from all industries, experience levels, and walks of life to share their best advice and information for success in business.

In this first-ever all-women edition, authors share about empathy and emotional intelligence in leadership, how failure often paves the way to success, what it means to find your purpose in life and careers, how to turn a passion into a purpose, overcoming health and emotional obstacles, and dives into value-based care for oncology patients.

Torres and Sagar founded Mission Matters Media, a media and publishing company dedicated to the needs of business owners, entrepreneurs, and executives. Torres is an international speaker and the author of multiple bestselling books, and his advice has been featured in major publications such as Forbes, Inc., and Fox Business. In addition to publishing bestselling books, Mission Matters also hosts and publishes multiple award-winning podcasts, including ones focused on business, marketing, innovation, and entertainment.

