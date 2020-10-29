Empire Communities Proudly Supports Camp Ooch & Camp Trillium’s 2020 Paddle Project

/EIN News/ -- Vaughan, Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Empire Communities, one of North America’s largest privately-owned homebuilders is pleased to be the Presenting Sponsor of Camp Ooch & Camp Trillium’s 2020 Paddle Project – an initiative to raise funds and awareness for children impacted by cancer. This year’s event features a virtual auction of more than 100 one-of-a-kind paddles designed by acclaimed Canadian artist, athletes, designers and celebrities.

“It is an honour to be part of this wonderful initiative in support of Camp Ooch and Camp Trillium,” says Andrew Guizzetti, Executive Vice President and CFO of Empire Communities, and co-chair of the 2020 Paddle Project along with his wife Marianne Guizzetti. “The funds raised from these stunning works of art will make waves for kids and families affected by childhood cancer in Ontario.”

A diagnosis of childhood cancer changes life in an instant for affected children and families. At Camp Ooch and Camp Trillium, kids with cancer can just be kids, and families can connect with a community of support. Pivoting to virtual programs this year, more than 8,200 virtual camp-inspired experiences have already reached isolated kids and families across Ontario in the safety of hospitals or their homes with daily free interactive camp-inspired programs. Participation in the 6th biennial auction will make it possible for Ooch & Trillium to continue running.

“Thanks to the support of Empire Communities, Camp Ooch & Camp Trillium can continue offering vital outreach throughout the pandemic to kids and families experiencing deep isolation across Ontario,” says Alex Robertson, CEO. “Camp-inspired programs in hospitals and online at home deliver fun, friendship and community. We are still together—wherever we are.”

The paddles are currently displayed in Yorkville Village to browse the array of artistry available. Bidding closes November 12 at 8 p.m. For more information visit paddleproject.ca.

CAMP OOCH & CAMP TRILLIUM

Camp Ooch & Camp Trillium (ooch.org) help kids affected by childhood cancer and their families explore enriching and fun experiences with other kids and volunteers who understand. Their programs allow kids who were forced to grow up too fast feel like kids again and keep families connected to a community that understand their journey. New in 2020 are virtual programs keeping the community safe and connected during the COVID-19 pandemic.

EMPIRE COMMUNITIES

Empire Communities (empirecommunities.com) is a residential homebuilder involved in all sectors of the new home building industry, including both low‐rise and high‐rise built forms. Celebrating over 25 years of building inspiring new places to live, Empire has an established tradition of creating prestigious award-winning new homes, communities and amenities and has earned a reputation for outstanding attention to detail and customer service. Since its inception in 1993, Empire has built over 20,000 new homes and condos. Today, Empire is one of the largest privately held homebuilders in North America with current communities in Toronto, Southwestern Ontario and the Southern U.S. States.

-30-

Attachment

Daniela Tirone Empire Communities 4166273896 dtirone@empirecommunities.com