Superior Group of Companies, Inc. Reports Operating Results for the Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2020

/EIN News/ -- SEMINOLE, Fla., Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGC), today announced its third quarter operating results for 2020.

The Company reported that for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020, net sales increased 43 percent to $127.8 million, compared to third quarter 2019 net sales of $89.5 million. Pretax Income was $12.1 million compared to $4.6 million for the third quarter of 2019. Net income was $10.0 million, or $0.63 per diluted share, compared to $3.9 million, or $0.26 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2019.

Michael Benstock, Chief Executive Officer, commented, “Our third quarter continued the robust momentum of the first half of the year. The dedication and relentlessness of our team members has again yielded positive results. Our pre-existing strategy of selling to a diverse range of customers remains in place and bodes well for our future, especially as we continue to provide products and services to many essential businesses in all of our SGC segments. Both our uniform and promotional products segments have strong opportunity pipelines and backlogs. The Office Gurus segment continues to grow, including by leveraging its work from home solution to increase capacity. While we have no certainty as to how the pandemic will impact our customers in the future, we are fully prepared to meet the challenges that might face us. We have made the proper investments in our people, technology and product development, and we continue to do so at an accelerated pace when needed. While we are living in the most uncertain of times, we have met challenges throughout our 100 years with innovation and success. We will continue to do so going forward in a way that focuses on building long-term shareholder value.

“As a result of the cash flow generated in the quarter from operating activities, we were able to further reduce our outstanding debt by an additional $8.2 million, resulting in more than a $42.5 million net debt repayment through the first three quarters of 2020. This additional reduction has bolstered our ability to capitalize on opportunities as they arise.

“While we do not generally provide guidance on individual quarters or years, we are confident that we will continue to see significant increases in our net sales and income in comparison with prior year periods for the balance of the year.”

About Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (SGC):

Superior Group of Companies ™, formerly Superior Uniform Group, established in 1920, is a combination of companies that help our customers unlock the power of their brands by creating extraordinary brand experiences for their employees and customers. We provide customized support for each of our divisions through our shared services model.

Fashion Seal Healthcare ®, HPI ® and CID Resources are signature uniform brands of Superior Group of Companies. Each is one of America’s leading providers of uniforms and image apparel in the markets we serve. We specialize in innovative uniform program design, global manufacturing, and state-of-the-art distribution. Every workday, more than 6 million Americans go to work wearing a uniform from Superior Group of Companies.

BAMKO ®, Tangerine Promotions ® and Public Identity ® are signature promotional products and branded merchandise brands of Superior Group of Companies. We provide unique custom branding, design, sourcing, and marketing solutions to some of the world’s most successful brands.

The Office Gurus ® is a global provider of custom call and contact center support. As a true strategic partner, The Office Gurus implements customized solutions for our customers in order to accelerate their growth and improve our customers’ service experiences.

SGC’s commitment to service, technology, quality and value-added benefits, as well as our financial strength and resources, provides unparalleled support for our customers’ diverse needs while embracing a “Customer 1st, Every Time!” philosophy and culture in all of our business segments.

Visit www.superiorgroupofcompanies.com for more information.

Comparative figures are as follows:

SUPERIOR GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 Net sales $ 127,737 $ 89,466 Costs and expenses: Cost of goods sold 80,285 58,015 Selling and administrative expenses 34,917 25,260 Other periodic pension costs 212 476 Interest expense 239 1,085 115,653 84,836 Income before taxes on income 12,084 4,630 Income tax expense 2,140 709 Net income $ 9,944 $ 3,921 Net income per share: Basic $ 0.66 $ 0.26 Diluted $ 0.63 $ 0.26 Weighted average shares outstanding during the period: Basic 15,084,300 14,947,552 Diluted 15,711,122 15,266,850 Cash dividends per common share $ 0.20 $ 0.10













SUPERIOR GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) (In thousands, except shares and per share data) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 Net sales $ 381,341 $ 268,288 Costs and expenses: Cost of goods sold 244,500 174,226 Selling and administrative expenses 98,704 78,008 Other periodic pension costs 830 1,282 Interest expense 1,732 3,514 345,766 257,030 Income before taxes on income 35,575 11,258 Income tax expense 7,090 2,180 Net income $ 28,485 $ 9,078 Net income per share: Basic $ 1.89 $ 0.61 Diluted $ 1.85 $ 0.59 Weighted average shares outstanding during the period Basic 15,041,738 14,942,565 Diluted 15,361,035 15,272,287 Cash dividends per common share $ 0.30 $ 0.30











SUPERIOR GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share and par value data) September 30, December 31, 2020 2019 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 5,651 $ 9,038 Accounts receivable, less allowance for doubtful accounts of $7,922 and $2,964, respectively 85,297 79,746 Accounts receivable - other 2,204 1,083 Inventories 80,221 73,379 Contract assets 35,484 38,533 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 13,094 9,934 Total current assets 221,951 211,713 Property, plant and equipment, net 35,421 32,825 Operating lease right-of-use assets 4,143 5,445 Intangible assets, net 59,696 62,536 Goodwill 36,055 36,292 Other assets 9,972 10,122 Total assets $ 367,238 $ 358,933 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 30,512 $ 33,271 Other current liabilities 49,890 18,894 Current portion of long-term debt 15,286 15,286 Current portion of acquisition-related contingent liabilities 4,307 1,905 Total current liabilities 99,995 69,356 Long-term debt 61,511 104,003 Long-term pension liability 9,771 10,253 Long-term acquisition-related contingent liabilities 1,815 3,423 Long-term operating lease liabilities 1,724 2,380 Deferred tax liability 3,260 7,042 Other long-term liabilities 5,581 4,922 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $.001 par value - authorized 300,000 shares (none issued) - - Common stock, $.001 par value - authorized 50,000,000 shares, issued and outstanding 15,340,949 and 15,227,604 shares, respectively. 15 15 Additional paid-in capital 60,618 57,442 Retained earnings 130,968 107,581 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax: Pensions (6,198 ) (7,224 ) Cash flow hedges 75 91 Foreign currency translation adjustment (1,897 ) (351 ) Total shareholders’ equity 183,581 157,554 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 367,238 $ 358,933









