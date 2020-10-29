Premier Manufacturing launches a completely new website

Site redesign creates six-fold spike in website traffic

TUALATIN, Ore., Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Since launching its redesigned website on July 1st, Premier Manufacturing has seen website traffic climb to record numbers.

Site traffic is up six-fold, according to Premier Director of Marketing Steve Hansen. The spike in site traffic is attributed to new built-in search engine optimization and increased social media activity with content marketing and search engine AdWords.

“We’ve made numerous changes to www.premier-mfg.com to make the site more user-friendly and incorporating high-resolution imagery that makes it easier for customers to search for the products they need,” Hansen said.

Hansen says Premier has also updated its logo and branding images, as well as its territory and distributor maps. Each of these updates makes the new site more user friendly and enjoyable to visit.

“Updating the logos and branding is a critical first step to the overall redesign. Now that the site is rebuilt and incorporates the updated brand, our focus has shifted to driving customers to the site,” Hansen said.

Notable updates to the site include the all-new 820ELA Saf-T-Latch, along with product filters for pintle hitches and jacks. Hansen says these product filters really help customers to select the correct part number based on their needs.

“We’ve also added a ‘Get a Catalog’ feature where site visitors can view or download a digital version of the catalog. Of course, we will also send them a physical copy if that’s their preference,” Hansen said.

To view the changes at Premier’s website, visit www.premier-mfg.com.

About Premier Manufacturing

Designing and developing top-of-the-line trailer components since 1924, Premier Manufacturing offers the highest quality couplings & pintle hitches, drawbar eyes & lunette eyes, hinge assemblies, front end assemblies, dolly jacks, and accessories.

Premier Manufacturing is driven by customer needs. Our innovative designs cover a wide range of applications, whether heavy duty, medium duty or light duty. Your success is what drives our business and we take this seriously. We are a customer-oriented, solutions-based company.

Any way you look at it, we're pulling for your success.

