Hand & Lock launch ‘Virtual Prize Week’ to celebrate global embroidery talent
In response to covid-19, London Embroidery house launch ‘Virtual Prize Week’ to showcase the best embroidery from around the worldLONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The annual Hand & Lock Prize for Embroidery celebrates emerging embroidery talent from all over the world. This year marks the 20th anniversary of the prestigious competition and the company planned a week-long exhibition. Circumstances meant the exhibition had to be cancelled, but Hand & Lock conceived an alternative event called Virtual Prize Week. This November, the Prizegiving will go online and can be watched and enjoyed by anyone, anywhere in the world. As part of the four-day celebration participants can enjoy interviews with the judges and mentors, a virtual tour of the Hand & Lock studio and a discussion about the Prize brief for the coming year. Each day, images of the finalists work will be released and participants will be invited to share their thoughts in a public vote. The event will culminate with a live virtual prizegiving where the winners in each of categories will be announced.
This is the final round in the year long competition and each finalist has been busy working with their expert industry mentor to help develop their final work ahead of the live prize-giving event. This year finalists hail from South Korea, Taiwan, Israel, Poland, Italy, Russia, Lithuania, Ukraine, The USA, The Netherlands and the United Kingdom. Each of their embroidery submissions fall into one of four categories. The 2020 Prize has awards for fashion embroidery and embroidered textile arts, and these two categories are further divided into Student and Open sub-categories. There are a further five Associate Awards celebrating technical skills, innovative materials, environmental sustainability and digital embroidery.
A total of 10 lifechanging awards will be presented at the Virtual Prize Week. Prizes include $4,000 to the winner in each category, £1,000 from the Royal School of Needlework, £500 from The Textile Institute, two sets of Wilcom digital embroidery software worth $1,500 each, £1,000 from the Worshipful Company of Broderers, £1,000 from the Worshipful Company of Gold and Silver Wyre Drawers and 12 embroidered winners’ plaques.
Virtual Prize Week commences at 8.00am on Monday 16th November and concludes with the live prize-giving at 6.30pm on Thursday 19th November. Visit handembroidery.com/the-prize to learn more and be sure to follow the Prize on Instagram.
For more information on the 2020 Prize visit www.handembroidery.com/the-prize
Editors Notes: Hand & Lock, the 253 year old embroidery atelier to European fashion houses, the British Military and The Royal Family, has been running the prestigious embroidery prize since 2000 and now offers a prize fund in excess of $40,000. The Prize is an invaluable opportunity for new designers to showcase their finest creations and potentially win a share of a life changing prize fund. Previous Prize winners have been able to fund their designs, start their own businesses and go on to have great success. Each year the brief, promotional posters and flyers are distributed to over 1000 colleges and universities throughout the world.
