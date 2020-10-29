Cardiac Biomarkers Testing Market Size To See Record Break Revenue $18.23 billion By 2026
North America to continue to lead the market in the near future, owing to high awareness regarding the importance of early diagnosis of any cardiac event & favorable healthcare reimbursement policies.
The report on the global cardiac biomarkers testing market highlights that the market is expected to reach $7.63 billion by 2018, from $18.23 billion in 2026, growing at a CAGR of 11.4% from 2019 to 2026. The report offers the current market size and forecasts along with Porter’s Five Forces analysis to help market players, stakeholders, startups, and investors to determine the current scenario and take further steps for the future. Drivers and opportunities for highest revenue generating and fastest growing segments would help in tapping into specific segment to achieve growth. Moreover, regional analysis would assist in expansion strategies for the market players and startups.
The cardiac biomarkers testing report offers an in-depth analysis of the Covid-19 impact on various market segments and countries. Moreover, the report offers major market trends and forecasts, considering the Covid-19 situation.
Growing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, technological advancements using cardio biomarkers combinations and increasing point of care (POC) testing have fueled the growth of the global cardiac biomarkers testing market. On the other hand, the complex process related to the course and several stringent government regulations hamper the growth to some extent. However, increase in the use of personalized medicine and rise in point of care testing using cardiac biomarkers are expected to create multiple opportunities in the market.
The myocardial infarction segment to lead the trail during 2019–2026
Based on application, the myocardial infarction segment accounted for nearly two-fifths of the total market share in 2018 and is expected to lead the trail throughout the estimated period. Its high prevalence rate as compared to all other cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) has driven the growth of the segment. At the same time, the congestive heart failure segment is anticipated to cite the highest CAGR of 12.3% through 2019–2026.
The troponins segment to maintain its dominance till 2026
Based on application, the troponins segment held the major share, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the total market in 2018. Its prodigious specificity and its ability to accurately detect the cardiac events of acute coronary syndrome, MI, and other cardiac injuries have spurred the growth. Simultaneously, the IMA segment is projected to showcase the fastest CAGR of 12.8% during the study period.
North America to rule the roost
Based on geography, North America contributed to more than one-third of the total market share in 2018 and is expected to dominate throughout the forecast period. High demand for cardiac testing, high CVD prevalence rate, and increase in awareness toward cardiac diagnostics solutions have driven the growth of the segment. The Asia-Pacific region, on the other hand, is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 12.8% throughout the forecast period.
The Major Key Players Are:
• Roche Diagnostics
• Abbott Laboratories
• Siemens Healthcare
• Becton
• Dickinson and Company
• Bio-Rad Laboratories
• BioMerieux, PerkinElmer Inc.
• Tosoh Corporation
• Danaher Corporation
• Thermo Fisher Scientific.
