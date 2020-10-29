OXFORDSHIRE GETS ITS VOICE BACK

Officially Oxfordshire and Beyond is available on ALL platforms

“Officially Oxfordshire and Beyond: People, Places, Perspectives” - Oxfordshire's first independent, dedicated podcast

DIDCOT, OXFORDSHIRE, UK, October 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Oxfordshire’s the first county in the UK to get its own independent dedicated podcast.

“Officially Oxfordshire and Beyond” is a new show from podcast network Podknows Productions, based near Didcot, from multi award nominated podcaster Neal Veglio.

The former radio broadcaster who’s based in the county and has spent more than two decades being heard on Oxfordshire radio, including JACK fm, got the idea after helping Thames Valley businesses with launching their own shows.

The Oxfordshire focused audio programme can be automatically downloaded to listeners’ devices and listened to at their convenience. It will feature people from around the area, with content that’s relevant to Oxford and its neighboring towns and cities.

Former national radio broadcaster Neal Veglio says: “We used to have radio shows which covered the local issues. In recent years, the conversation has just been gradually squeezed further and further back towards the two minute news bulletins”, he said.

“And even when the stations are attempting to be even remotely local, all they’re doing is delivering the news, not encouraging discussion”

Companies that work with Podknows Productions have the opportunity to reach their customers in a dynamic new way, with the brand messages being sent to them in a friendlier and less ‘salesy’ way.

Officially Oxfordshire and Beyond will be a weekly show, with different guests and topics each episode.

Although a short mini episode has already been released, featuring Abingdon-based charity Against Breast Cancer, the first official show is due for publication this weekend, and can be downloaded at https://officiallyoxfordshire.studio/podcast

Creator Podknows Productions is encouraging participation from listeners, and you can get involved via the show’s Facebook group.