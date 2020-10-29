Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Traffic Alert - I 89 North - Williston

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Williston

 

 

Interstate 89 north in the area of mile marker 80 is experiencing delays due to a motor vehicle crash that has closed the left lane. This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate. Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.

 

 

 

