The Ill-Effects Of The Textile Industry On The Environment Is Driving Consumers To Opt For Ethical Fashion

Ethical Fashion Market Global Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Growth And Change

The Business Research Company’s Global Ethical Fashion Market Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Growth And Change

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The growing awareness of the adverse effects of the textile industry on the environment is encouraging customers to opt for ethical fashion materials. The farms that grow raw materials used to make fabrics, including crops like cotton, flax, and hemp, need a lot of water. Up to 20,000 liters of water are needed to produce just 1kg of cotton. To protect these crops, some farmers use lots of pesticides and herbicides that end up in the environment. Manufacturing rayon, an artificial fabric made from wood pulp, has emerged in the loss of many old-growing forests. During the process that transforms it into the fabric, the pulp is treated with dangerous chemicals that eventually get their move into the environment. Considering these processes that harm the environment, people are shifting towards environment-friendly materials, and this factor is contributing to the growth of the ethical clothing market.

The global ethical fashion market size is expected to decline from $6.35 billion in 2019 and to $6.14 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -3.24%. The decline is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The global ethical fashion market size is then expected to recover and reach $8.25 billion in 2023 at CAGR of 10.33%.

Natural resources are being used as alternatives for complex and adversely affecting chemicals-based textiles. Chemicals such as chromium which are toxic, are heavily used in the leather tanning process. To address the concerns with toxic chemicals, Carmen Hijosa, founder of Ananas Anam, developed ‘Pinatex,’ a natural leather alternative made from cellulose fibres extracted from pineapple leaves as an alternative to it and other petroleum-based textiles. The industrial process used to create Pinatex produces biomass, which can be converted into a fertilizer that farmers can spread into their soil to grow the next pineapple harvest. The use of natural and sustainable materials is the current trend in the apparels industry.

The ethical fashion market consists of revenues generated by the establishments that are primarily engaged in designing, production, retail, and purchasing of ethical fashion apparels. Ethical fashion is about designing and manufacturing clothes that care for people and communities while minimizing the impact on the environment. It focuses on both the social and environmental impact of fashion, and to improve the working conditions of laborers.

The global ethical fashion market is segmented by type into fair trade, animal cruelty free, eco-friendly, and charitable brands. By product, the market is segmented into organic, manmade/regenerated, recycled, and natural. By end-user, it is segmented into men, women, and kids.

Here Is A List Of Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Ethical Food Market Global Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Growth And Change

(https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/ethical-food-market-global-report-2020-30-covid-19-growth-and-change)

Apparel Global Market Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Impact And Recovery

(https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/apparel-global-market-report-2020-30-covid-19-impact-and-recovery)

Fast Fashion Market Global Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Growth And Change

(https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/fast-fashion-market-global-report-2020-30-covid-19-growth-and-change)

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. Located globally it has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology.

