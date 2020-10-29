Point Nine Successfully Migrated to Krajowy Depozyt Papierów Wartościowych S.A. (KDPW)

Point Nine

Point Nine, has successfully migrated to Krajowy Depozyt Papierów Wartościowych S.A. (KDPW) as the new Trade Repository post CME Abide’s closure

We are satisfied that Point Nine has selected KDPW for its regulatory reporting needs and we look forward to a long and prosperous partnership.” — Maciej Trybuchowski

KATO POLEMIDIA, LIMASSOL, CYPRUS, October 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Point Nine, has successfully migrated to Krajowy Depozyt Papierów Wartościowych S.A. (KDPW) as the new Trade Repository post CME Abide’s closure.

Ever since the announcement of CME’s closure, our clients turned to us briefly in case of any needs, however, trust was omnipresent through this migration project considering a long history of several migrations such as EMIR level 1 validations rules, level 2 validations rules, level 3 validations rules which were all successful and on a timely manner.

“We worked closely with KDPW.SA for such a nuanced project and we are confident in our choosing the Trade Repository. Their API connectivity secured an advantage of “real-time” submission and feedback, while their XML Structure and additional Validations, comparably are more suitable for a seamless integration with Point Nine” says Antreas Artemiou, Partner at Point Nine.

“We are very happy to be able to welcome CME’s clients to their new home in our trade repository. Moving to KDPW, they will be joining an EU TR that is fully authorized by ESMA under EMIR and SFTR, which also offers no-nonsense porting and very competitive pricing and generous discounts for CME clients. No less important is our qualified and experienced on-boarding team. We are satisfied that Point Nine has selected KDPW for its regulatory reporting needs and we look forward to a long and prosperous partnership.”, says Maciej Trybuchowski, CEO of KDPW.

About Point Nine

Point Nine is an industry-leading team of experts specializing in trade processing and reporting.

Point Nine Data Trust is a dedicated regulatory reporting firm focusing on providing trade/transaction reporting services to legal entities across the globe.

Founded in 2002, Point Nine collaborates with both buy- and sell-side financial firms, service providers, and corporations to help them ensure high-quality and accurate reporting to remain compliant with EMIR, MiFIR, and SFTR within EU, with ASIC in Australia, MAS in Singapore and FinfraG in Switzerland.