The World’s Best Cities in 2021 Revealed

A leading advisor in tourism, real estate and economic development, Resonance’s Best Cities rankings quantify and benchmark the relative quality of place, reputation and competitive identity for the world’s principal cities with metropolitan populations of one million or more. They are lauded as the world’s most thorough city ranking, based on original methodology that analyzes key statistics as well as user-generated reviews and online activity in channels such as Google, Facebook and Instagram.

“The World’s Best Cities rankings are composed of experiential factors that people consider most important in choosing a city to live and visit, as well as empirical factors that business decision-makers consider important for business or investment,” says Resonance President & CEO Chris Fair.

As a result, Resonance’s Best Cities rankings don’t just consider cities as places to live, work or visit, but take a more holistic approach using a wide range of factors that show positive correlations with attracting employment, investment and/or visitors. These range from the number of culinary experiences, museums, and sights and landmarks each city offers, to the number of Global 500 corporations, direct flight connections and mentions each city has on Instagram.

New for the 2021 ranking, Resonance has added three new factors to better reflect the impact of the pandemic—and response—by cities. The Prosperity category now features the unemployment rate of a city (as of July 2020, the latest numbers available at press time) and the Gini Index of Income Inequality. In our Place category, the number of COVID-19 cases per million (as of July 31, 2020) for each city was added.

Based on each city’s performance in the 25 factors analyzed, these are the World’s Best Cities for 2021:

1) London, England

2) New York City, USA

3) Paris, France

4) Moscow, Russia

5) Tokyo, Japan

6) Dubai, United Arab Emirates

7) Singapore, Republic of Singapore

8) Barcelona, Spain

9) Los Angeles, USA

10) Madrid, Spain

The full ranking of the top 100 cities is available at BestCities.org/Reports/2021-Worlds-Best-Cities/

And why does a ranking of the world’s cities matter now?

“The data collected for this year’s rankings provides a snapshot of the performance of these cities leading into the pandemic,” says Resonance President & CEO Chris Fair. “A year from now, we’ll be able to look at how COVID-19 has affected each of these cities and see which ones prove to be the most resilient during this crisis.”

Fair notes that the planet’s large cities—with MSA populations of more than a million people—face imminent and myriad challenges that will define their next decade and beyond.

“Data we are currently tracking indicates that there has been very little recovery in visitation to large city centers, and the loss of tourism has also impacted these cities the hardest,” says Fair. “But with the proper financial support and policies, cities can help bridge this crisis for the businesses most impacted by the pandemic in order to ensure they are able to recover quickly on the other side of this. Without that support, it could take as much as a decade for large city centers to recover to 2019 levels of economic activity.”

About Resonance Consultancy

Resonance is a global consultancy of strategic and creative place makers. As leading advisors in real estate, tourism and economic development, Resonance combines expertise in research, strategy, branding and communications to make destinations, cities and developments more valuable and more vibrant. Please visit ResonanceCo.com to learn more.

About BestCities.org

Best Cities is the home of Resonance Consultancy’s exclusive ranking of the world’s top urban destinations. Our ranking’s exclusive methodology quantifies and benchmarks the relative quality of place, reputation and competitive identity for global cities across multiple factors using core statistics and online ratings and reviews. Best Cities rankings have been used by news outlets ranging from National Geographic to Lonely Planet, and Bloomberg calls it “The most comprehensive study of its kind; it identifies cities that are most desirable for locals, visitors, and businesspeople alike, rather than simply looking at livability or tourism appeal.”

Stay up to date on city performance news @BestCitiesOrg, #BestCities and BestCities.org.

