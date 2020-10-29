Eastbound I-94 closed at M-60 in Jackson for bridge work Tuesday night

Contact:

Agency:

Aaron Jenkins, MDOT Office of Communications, 517-243-9075Transportation

COUNTY: Jackson

HIGHWAY: I-94

CLOSEST CITY: Jackson

START DATE: 9 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020

ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE: 6 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020

PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will close eastbound I-94 at M-60 on Tuesday night to remove false decking. Additionally, there will be a westbound I-94 single-lane closure on Monday night. This work is part of the ongoing I-94 Corridor Project.

Project map

For more information about the project, go to www.Michigan.gov/I94Jackson.

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: Eastbound I-94 traffic will be detoured from 9 p.m. until 6 a.m. to westbound M-60, then Michigan Avenue and back to eastbound I-94. Motorists are advised to seek alternate routes.

SAFETY BENEFITS: These improvements will provide increased safety and mobility in this area of the I-94, which is a significant local, national, and international trade corridor.

I-94 project logo (MDOT Graphics)