Eastbound I-94 closed at M-60 in Jackson for bridge work Tuesday night

Contact: Aaron Jenkins, MDOT Office of Communications, 517-243-9075 Agency: Transportation

COUNTY:                              Jackson

HIGHWAY:                                    I-94

CLOSEST CITY:                  Jackson

START DATE:    9 p.m.           Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020

ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE:       6 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020

PROJECT:                           The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will close eastbound I-94 at M-60 on Tuesday night to remove false decking. Additionally, there will be a westbound I-94 single-lane closure on Monday night. This work is part of the ongoing I-94 Corridor Project.

For more information about the project, go to www.Michigan.gov/I94Jackson.

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: Eastbound I-94 traffic will be detoured from 9 p.m. until 6 a.m. to westbound M-60, then Michigan Avenue and back to eastbound I-94. Motorists are advised to seek alternate routes.

SAFETY BENEFITS: These improvements will provide increased safety and mobility in this area of the I-94, which is a significant local, national, and international trade corridor.

 

