New Course from ChildCare Education Institute on Cultural Competence in Early Childhood Education

An early childhood professional’s job is to help prepare young children to thrive in the world. In modern American society, preparing children for success requires an emphasis on communication skills, promoting equity, and instilling a sense of value for people from all walks of life. It also requires a deep desire to learn from the perspectives of others, recognize commonalities, and celebrate differences. Whether a child care provider works in a bustling Head Start program in an urban setting or they provide family care for three children in a rural Midwest town, an educator’s goal should be to prepare children for life in America, where diversity is reality.

Anti-bias education focuses on communication strategies, mutual respect, fairness, equity, and cooperative behaviors. The main purpose of anti-bias education is not simply to introduce elements of diversity into the classroom environment. The point is to promote and reinforce social, emotional, and cognitive skills children need to communicate and cooperate successfully, wherever they go and whatever they decide to do when they grow up. Teachers have a dual responsibility concerning anti-bias education and culturally responsive teaching:

To practice the skills and abide by the values that demonstrate cultural competence and cultural humility. To promote the development of cultural competence and humility in children.

Educators are also responsible for promoting equity in the learning environment. Just as the culture, ethnicity, and race of children may differ, so do the needs of each child. Being equitable means meeting each child where they are and providing what they need to be successful and socially prepared for learning in diverse groups. It is critically important for educators to learn and think about words like race, culture, ethnicity, diversity, and tolerance and how these traits impact high-quality curriculum and classroom practices.

This course is an introduction to concepts related to the ever-evolving field of cultural competence. The course will explore the history of multicultural approaches to education to help participants understand the fluid nature of these practices. The course contains recommendations for how early childhood educators can strengthen their cultural competence and introduce these concepts to the children in their care.

“Teachers should continuously and intentionally recognize, celebrate, and validate what makes each child and family unique,” says Maria C. Taylor, President and CEO of CCEI. “Understanding there are multiple perspectives and that other people’s lived-experience varies from their own can be a teacher’s greatest strength.”

