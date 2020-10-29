Master Fluid Solutions Promotes Anup Hosamani to Vice President of Finance
Master Fluid Solutions continues its investment in growth initiatives with the promotion of the results oriented Anup Hosamani as its Vice President of Finance.PERRYSBURG, OH, USA, October 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Master Fluid Solutions, a leading marketer of metalworking fluid products, continues its investment in top talent by promoting Anup Hosamani, a results oriented, strategic leader to Vice President of Finance. Highly disciplined, Mr. Hosamani is a hands-on global financial leader with a proven ability to lead and motivate team members in order to maximize productivity and deliver results. Most recently, he led the integration of our newly acquired WEDOLiT brand business. In this role, he managed a diverse and global team to ensure quick and efficient integrations of the new business to incorporate the new brand into the Master Fluid Solutions’ family of strong metalworking fluid brands. Additionally, Mr. Hosamani spearheaded converting the new manufacturing location in Düsseldorf, Germany to become Master’s European manufacturing center.
“As Vice President of Finance, Anup will provide global leadership and day-to-day guidance of financial systems and business processes. He will work to align our global finance and business strategies to deliver top and bottom-line growth to the organization”, stated Jerrold T. Lundquist, Operating CEO and Vice Chairman of the Board.
Mr. Hosamani’s appointment to Vice President of Finance comes at a time of significant growth for the company, coinciding with Aaron Wright’s promotion to Global Vice President of Technology. These two promotions mark the start of a new chapter for Master Fluid Solutions’ leadership team and their ever advancing mission to innovate and lead the metalworking industry with the most technologically advanced fluids.
Mr. Hosamani joined Master Fluid Solutions in 2018 as the Global Operations Controller. In this role, Anup had responsibility for instituting best practices in accounting and finance across the global organization. His past experience includes roles at Parker Hannifin and Precision Castparts Corporation where he held positions of increased scope and responsibility in technical accounting, SOX compliance, and manufacturing accounting. Mr. Hosamani earned a MS in Accounting from the University of Southern California and a bachelor’s degree in Accounting from the University of Miami. He holds a CMA certification and has passed all tests of the CPA exam.
About Master Fluid Solutions — Master Fluid Solutions, working closely with the worldwide metalworking community, develops and markets a full line of environmentally sound, extremely durable and stable cutting and grinding fluids, straight oils, parts cleaners, pipe and tube expansion, forming, and corrosion control fluids under the TRIM®, WEDOLiT™, and Master STAGES™ brands. Master Fluid Solutions’ XYBEX®, fluid management systems lower their customers’ total cost of operations. Master Fluid Solutions is committed to the safety of the people who use their products, the protection of the planet, and the overall impact on their customers’ profitability. Master Fluid Solutions is proud to have been named in the Top 10 in “Top Workplaces” in the Toledo, OH area for seven consecutive years. For further information about Master Fluid Solutions or their products, find a local distributor to contact at 2trim.us/distributors.php, call +1 800-537-3365, or visit their website at www.masterfluidsolutions.com.
Photo link: https://pdocs.masterchemical.com/mcc/docs/db-i/employee-2442/Anup-Hosamani-2442x2442at72.jpg
Photo caption: Master Fluid Solutions’, Anup Hosamani is promoted to Vice President of Finance
Mark W. Scherer
Master Fluid Solutions
+1 419-931-6312
mscherer@masterchemical.com
