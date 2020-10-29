Cannigma Tree LTD Reports On Cannabis Strains To Bring Public Awareness

/EIN News/ -- Tel Aviv, Israel, Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- There is a rapid evolution taking place in the cannabis industry. Increasing research into the myriad potential that chemovars, or strains, of hold for our health holds promise for millions suffering from a variety of health complaints around the world.

At Cannigma, researchers have compiled a comprehensive index of cannabis strains intended to make this information more accessible to those who can benefit most from it. Those seeking relief from a wide range of complaints and conditions – from insomnia and anxiety to cancer, bipolar disorder and epilepsy – can filter and customize their search to find a strain according to which research and broad anecdotal evidence suggests the highest potential for relief.

There are thought to be hundreds of unique cannabis strains in the world today, which are often categorised into ‘Indica’ and ‘Sativa’ — or hybrids of the two. Each of these strains is thought to offer differing effects, in part due to their unique profile of terpenes (responsible for smell, flavour and differences in the effect brought on by the plant) and CBD-to-THC ratios.

The team at the Cannigma Tree LTD brings consumers and patients the best information out there on cannabis and its benefits.

About Cannigma:

Cannigma Tree LTD is a firm based out of Herzilya in Israel who report and research independently on all things to do with cannabis. At the helm are CEO Elana Goldberg and Senior Editor Michael Schaeffer Omer-Man.

The reporting process at Cannigma is performed sequentially as follows:

Research: They put research first. The team at Cannigma are firm believers in studying, learning, and educating the masses. According to them, everything starts with science. Their research team digs into medical conditions and treatments, pressing questions in the cannabis space, and promising areas of development to identify points for focus. The inception of most articles on The Cannigma starts with hours of research, heated discussions, and consultations with experts.



Fact Checking: After the requisite amount of proven data has been collected from the research conducted, they then edit this information as a news or educational article to be published on their flagship website. Once they have chosen a topic, they match it with an expert writer. Some of their editorial staff are cannabis or medical experts turned writers, or writers who specialize in cannabis. All are authorities in their respective fields.



Editing: The Cannigma's articles are published in many different languages, at the moment in English, German, and Portuguese. They have an active editorial staff on hand at all times. Editing at Cannigma is more than dotting i’s and crossing t’s. This is where research and expertise joins with journalistic values to make sure every word is scientifically-backed and makes perfect sense. They check and double-check their sources and sources, run everything medical by a doctor, nurse, or pharmacologist, and constantly update their content with each new discovery and breakthrough.



Final Touches & Publishing: After going through all of this rigorous discourse, they add the final touches to these articles. Every word you read, video you watch and podcast you enjoy has been reviewed by a cannabis fact checker, an experienced editor, and for medical content — a medical professional. Once that’s done, their production team gets everything online — from articles to images and videos in ways that allow everyone to get what they need from it. All that’s left is for the reader to do is to read, learn, and feel better.

To find out more about Cannigma, you can visit their website.

Cannigma is also on social media platforms such as Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.





