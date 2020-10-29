Doing The Most With Science of Cannabis: The Cannigma Tree LTD

/EIN News/ -- Tel Aviv, Israel, Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Very little about cannabis has changed on a federal level in the United States in recent years, even as scientific and understandings about the plant and its medicinal properties have progressed.

The monumental change has been in public perception, moving away from the stigmas about the plant that transcended across social strata, with many seeing it as acceptable and even beneficial for a host of medical symptoms and conditions.

It is amidst this age of learning, unlearning, and relearning that the researchers and reporters at Cannigma are doing their utmost to bring about a science-based awareness about cannabis to the mainstream.

About Cannigma:

Cannigma Tree LTD is a firm based out of Herzliya, Israel which reports and researches independently on all things cannabis. With Elana Goldberg as its CEO and Michael Schaeffer Omer-Man as Senior Editor, Cannigma operates as a tight ship in rough seas.

The Cannigma puts research first. Everything starts with science. Their research team digs into medical conditions and treatments, pressing questions in the cannabis space, and promising areas of development to identify points for focus. The inception of most articles on The Cannigma starts with hours of research, heated discussions, and consultations with experts.

After the requisite amount of proven data has been collected, they then edit this information as a news or educational content to be published on their flagship website. Once they have chosen a topic, they match it with an expert writer. Some of their editorial staff are cannabis or medical experts turned writers, or writers who specialize in cannabis. All are authorities in their respective fields.

The Cannigma's posts are published in several languages: English, German, and Portuguese. They have an experienced and passionate editorial staff, which is important, because editing at Cannigma is more than dotting i’s and crossing t’s. This is where research and expertise joins with journalistic values to make sure every word is backed by science and accessible to all. They check and double-check their sources and resources, run everything medical by a doctor, nurse, or pharmacologist, and constantly update their content with each new discovery and breakthrough.

After going through all of this rigorous discourse, they add the final touches to these articles. Every word you read and video you watch has been reviewed by a cannabis fact checker, an experienced editor, and for medical content — a medical professional. Once that’s done, the production team packages the information in a way that makes sense to the people who need it. All that’s left is for the reader to do is to read, learn, and feel better.

What Sets Cannigma Apart?

The very first thing that a reader encounters the moment they click to enter is how informative and engaging their content is on a general level. It’s easy to look up and discover how cannabis can be used to treat any number of diseases and where the research stands. The information is totally medically and scientifically backed.

Researchers at The Cannigma have also put together an extensive database on cannabis laws in the United States, offering detailed insight into the myriad local laws, how to access medical marijuana in states across the country, including how to get medical cards, and which states allow reciprocity for out-of-state patients.

At The Cannigma, they actively encourage their readers to submit their own stories and independent research for a chance to be featured among their blog posts

To find out more about them, visit their website and social media handles on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Media contact :

Name: Yoav Mor

Company: Cannigma Tree LTD

Email: editor@cannigma.com

Website: https://cannigma.com

Social media: https://www.facebook.com/thecannigma/

https://twitter.com/TheCannigma

https://www.instagram.com/thecannigma