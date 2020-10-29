Global Saas-based Enterprise Resource Planning Market 2020 Trends, Research, Analysis & Review Forecast 2021

“COVID-19 Impact on Saas-based Enterprise Resource Planning Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges”

Summary:

A new market study, titled “COVID-19 Impact on Saas-based Enterprise Resource Planning Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

The growth of cloud computing technologies and the value it provides to small and mid-size businesses, by providing access to applications at an affordable price, is increasing the demand for SaaS based Enterprise Resource Planning globally. SaaS based ERP allows company to run their accounting, operations management and reporting on cloud. The main focus of SaaS based Enterprise Resource Planning is to provide services in a cheaper way which small businesses were not been able to use because of high infrastructure cost.

The report titled Global SaaS based Enterprise Resource Planning showcases an in-depth analysis of the overall SaaS based Enterprise Resource Planning market in terms of market size, segmentation for Geographies, Industry, End-User and service provider analysis.

The report brings about a detailed description of the developed and emerging markets globally, service providers analysis along with market across segments of SaaS based Enterprise Resource Planning by Region (North America, Europe, APAC, South America and ROW), End-User (Enterprise, Mid-Size and Small Business) and Functions (Supply Chain and Logistics, Manufacturing, Financial Services, HR, CRM, Others).

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include Microsoft Corp., Infor, Epicor Software Corp, NetSuite Inc, Oracle Corp, Aplicor LLC, SAP AG, ACUMATICA, Deltek, Plex Systems Inc, Ramco Systems Ltd, RootStock Software, Workday Inc., etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Finance ERP

HR ERP

Supply Chain ERP

Based on the Application:

Manufacturing

Wholesale & Distribution

Others

