Global Online Higher Education Market 2020 Segmentation, Demand, Growth, Trend, Opportunity and Forecast to 2025

COVID-19, the disease it causes, surfaced in late 2019, and now had become a full-blown crisis worldwide. Over fifty key countries had declared a national emergency to combat coronavirus. With cases spreading, and the epicentre of the outbreak shifting to Europe, North America, India and Latin America, life in these regions has been upended the way it had been in Asia earlier in the developing crisis. As the coronavirus pandemic has worsened, the entertainment industry has been upended along with most every other facet of life. As experts work toward a better understanding, the world shudders in fear of the unknown, a worry that has rocked global financial markets, leading to daily volatility in the U.S. stock markets.

Higher education or post-secondary education is the final stage of formal learning after the successful completion of K-12 education. Students attain higher education by attending full-time degree courses in various institutions including universities, colleges, academies, technology institutes, vocational schools, trade schools, and other institutions offering professional certifications.

Certain non-degree courses are also witnessing hikes in enrollments due to the increasing interests of working professionals to pursue further education. Increasing demand for employability skills including like teamwork, critical thinking, analytical reasoning, ethical judgment, problem-solving, language skills, information literacy, and others has resulted in an overall increase in the volume and variety of course offerings in the higher education market over the last few years. With the rapid adoption of education technology, increasing focus on experiential or collaboration-based learning has led to many business schools and colleges offering courses, certifications, diplomas in innovative disciplines.

In 2018, the global Online Higher Education market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Online Higher Education status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Online Higher Education development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

American Public Education

Apollo Education Group

Capella Education Company

Grand Canyon Education

Bridgepoint Education

Career Education Corporation

Adtalem Global Education

Graham Holdings Company

ITT Educational Services

Lincoln Educational Services

Strayer Education

Universal Technical Institute

Education Management Corporation

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Higher education hardware

Higher education software

Market segment by Application, split into

Youngth

Adults

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Online Higher Education status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Online Higher Education development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Online Higher Education are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Major Key Points in Table of Content

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends by Regions

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2025)

5 Online Higher Education Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2025)

6 North America

7 Europe

8 China

9 Japan

10 Southeast Asia

11 India

12 Central & South America

13Key Players Profiles

Continued………



