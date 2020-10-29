Governor Bullock Signs Order to Protect Montana Sugar Beet Farmers

Executive order signed by Governor Bullock allows increased weight limitations on transportation vehicles to protect Montana sugar beet farmers

Governor Steve Bullock signed an executive order on October 28, 2020 allowing increased weight limitations on transportation vehicles in order to protect sugar beet farmers in Montana.

“Record setting cold temperatures and early winter storms have limited the harvesting season for Montana’s farmers and workers,” Governor Bullock said. “Montana producers have already overcome many challenges due to the pandemic. Today’s order ensures farmers can harvest their crops in time and avoid unnecessary losses.”

A cold snap and early winter storm conditions are impacting current harvesting operations for Montana beet farmers. The executive order allows a temporary increase in gross vehicle weight tolerance for sugar beet farm vehicles from 20% for each axle to 30% during this harvest season, effective through November 30, 2020.

Montana producers face potential losses if their crops remain unharvested due to unfavorable weather conditions. The executive order will allow these producers to move product in order to ensure a successful harvest.