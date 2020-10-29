Scientologists Share Their Stories of How They Stay Active & Positive While They Get Through the Pandemic Safe and Well

Pamela’s waffles don’t just taste good, they are also good for you.

Giuseppe is smiling and thriving and applying the protocols of how to stay well.

A martial arts master, Mike stays active and now trains his students online.

“Scientologists @ home” showcases the many people across the globe who are staying safe, staying well and thriving in life.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pamela whips up waffles with a protein-packed punch, topping off her creation with a healthy dose of fresh berries. Think of it as healthy comfort food.

After a hiatus, Giuseppe’s deli is back in business. He’s serving up the same pasta and antipasto, with a sanitation station on the side. Through this challenging time, whether behind a mask or not, he’s still smiling.

Brad is a martial arts master. He is also a teacher. Since he can’t work with his students in person, he’s guiding them online.

What do they have in common? They are Scientologists and they are sharing their stories of how to stay upbeat and make the most of these challenging times. They also share their favorite Scientology books and explain how they give them the tools to stay extroverted and happy.

New videos are published daily on Scientology/Daily Connect on the Scientology website and cover a broad gamut of interests and locales but each is a microcosm of the way the pandemic has affected us all.

Scientology/Daily Connect was created as part of a program to ensure we all make it through the pandemic safe and well. As soon as the pandemic began, the most effective measures were researched for ensuring the safety of Scientology staff and parishioners, and these were implemented internationally as protocols under the direction of Scientology ecclesiastical leader Mr. David Miscavige.

To make this prevention information broadly available, the Church of Scientology created more than a dozen videos and three educational booklets: How to Keep Yourself & Others Well, How to Protect Yourself & Others with a Mask & Gloves and How to Prevent the Spread of Illness with Isolation. These are all available in 21 languages on the How to Stay Well Prevention Resource Center on the Scientology website.

Since May, Scientologists have distributed 5 million copies of these educational booklets in communities around Scientology Churches and Missions across the globe.

You just read:

About

What is Scientology?

