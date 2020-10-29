Federal Marketplace Open Enrollment Period Begins Nov. 1 and continues until Dec. 15 for Health Insurance Coverage to Begin January 2021

Newsroom Posted on Oct 28, 2020 in Latest News

HONOLULU — The Med-QUEST Division of the Hawai‘i Department of Human Services is sharing an important deadline – residents who need affordable health insurance and who do not qualify for Medicaid coverage have 45 days to enroll in an affordable health plan through the health insurance marketplace, the federal website www.healthcare.gov.

The open enrollment period is from Nov. 1 to Dec. 15 for health coverage that begins January 2021. Applicants are able to create an account at www.healthcare.gov to determine their eligibility for coverage for health plans and subsidies that help make the plans more affordable.

The following chart provides income guidelines to applicants to determine if they are qualified for federally subsidized health insurance from the federal marketplace at www.healthcare.gov.

Federal Poverty Level (FPL) for Your Household Monthly Income Household Size Apply for Medicaid at Medical.mybenefits.hawaii.gov if your monthly household income is below these amounts: Note that there are higher limits for pregnant women and children so please be sure to apply to see if you are eligible for coverage Apply for Marketplace coverage www.healthcare.gov if your monthly household income is higher than the 138% Medicaid limit. The Marketplace offers subsidies for households whose incomes are up to 400% of the FPL. 138% Medicaid Limit Marketplace Subsidy Limit 1 $1,689 $4,896 2 $2,281 $6,612 3 $2,873 $8,328 4 $3,465 $10,044 5 $4,058 $11,760

In addition to the website, interested applicants can apply over the phone by calling 1-800-318-2596.

If you have health coverage through the marketplace now, you may review and update your application at www.healthcare.gov and report any life changes.

To speak with an interpreter, applicants may call 1-800-318-2596 and say “Agent” or press “0.” Once an agent is on the line, say the name of the language you need. TTY users may call 1-855-889-4325.

Click here for more information about language assistance.

Click here for the Key Dates for the Health Insurance Marketplace flyer.

In Hawai‘i, the Med-QUEST Division of the Hawai‘i Department of Human Services assists with community outreach and education for the federal marketplace, which manages eligibility and enrollment functions.

