Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,018 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 190,978 in the last 365 days.

HAWAI‘I COVID-19 JOINT INFORMATION CENTER DAILY NEWS DIGEST Oct. 28, 2020

Department of Health:

Seven New COVID-19 Cases Reported on Lāna‘i

There were seven (7) new COVID-19 cases reported on Lāna‘i today by DOH. The cumulative total now stands at 94 confirmed cases on the island (reported since Feb. 28). The active community cluster currently includes 93 confirmed and 3 probable cases for a total of 96 cases. Large social gatherings and household transmission have been identified by DOH as the main drivers of this outbreak. Weekend drive-thru testing results are still being reported out. DOH is working closely with Lāna‘i healthcare providers to support community outreach, testing and contract tracing. The hospital is conducting surveillance testing several times a week.

Hawai‘i COVID-19 Counts as of 12:00 noon, Oct. 28, 2020

Island of Diagnosis New Cases Reported since

2/28/2020

(including new cases)
O‘ahu 41 12,953
Hawai‘i 5 1,238
Maui 2 405
Kaua‘i 1 63
Moloka‘i 0 17
Lānaʻi 7 94
HI residents diagnosed outside of HI 6 64
Total Cases 62 14,834++
Deaths    -2 213**

Hospitalization count as of 10/27/20 at 5:54 pm: 10-Hawai‘i, 2-Maui, 53-O‘ahu, 0-Kaua‘i 

++As a result of updated information, one case from O‘ahu was removed from the counts. 

**2 deaths that occurred earlier in the pandemic were removed from counts as a result of updated information indicating they were not COVID-19 related. 

hawaiicovid19.com

Department of Public Safety:

Broad-Based Testing Continues at Correctional Facilities Statewide 

PSD has directed CoreCivic to conduct mass testing of all Hawai‘i inmates at its Saguaro Correctional Center in Eloy, AZ. The broad-based testing being administered by CoreCivic Health Services staff will begin Thursday. The total number of Hawai‘i inmates in medical isolation at Saguaro with active positive COVID cases is 61. There are seven (7) inmates in the hospital, and 741 inmates in a precautionary 14-day quarantine at the facility.

PSD’s Health Care Division is working with DOH, the Hawai‘i National Guard (HING) and community partners, to conduct mass testing for COVID-19 at all correctional facilities statewide. No new test results were reported for neighbor island facilities. DOH testing of O‘ahu Community Correctional Center (OCCC) inmates is continuous. No new OCCC staff or inmate test results were received today. There are no OCCC inmates in the hospital. Additionally, 90% of staff who tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered. Information on PSD’s planning and response to COVID-19 can be found at:

http://dps.hawaii.gov/blog/2020/03/17/coronavirus-covid-19-information-and-resources/.

Department of Human Services

Open Enrollment Period to Begin for Qualified Applicants Needing Federal Health Insurance  

DHS Med-QUEST Division wants the public to know that those who need affordable health insurance and who do not qualify for Medicaid coverage have 45 days to enroll in an affordable health plan through the federal health insurance marketplace: www.healthcare.gov

The open enrollment period is from Nov. 1 to Dec. 15 for health coverage that begins January 2021. Applicants can create an account at www.healthcare.gov to determine their eligibility for coverage for health plans and subsidies that help make the plans more affordable. Interested applicants also have the option of applying over the phone by calling 1-800-318-2596.

Click here for more information about language assistance.

Click here for the Key Dates for the Health Insurance Marketplace flyer.

The Med-QUEST Division of DHS assists with community outreach and education for the federal marketplace, which manages eligibility and enrollment functions. More information can be found at: http://humanservices.hawaii.gov/blog/federal-marketplace-open-enrollment-period-begins-nov-1-and-continues-until-dec-15-for-health-insurance-coverage-to-begin-january-2021/

Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority:  

4,371 Passengers Arrive on Tuesday 

Yesterday, a total of 4,371 people arrived in Hawai‘i from out of state. The majority of the passengers, or 1,284 people, indicated they came to Hawai‘i for vacation. There were also 1,088 returning residents. The trans-pacific passenger arrival data is derived from data provided by the Safe Travels digital system.

To view more: https://www.hawaiitourismauthority.org/covid-19-updates/trans-pacific-passenger-arrivals/ 

Helpful Resources  

Safe Travels Hawai‘i Program Program overview: https://hawaiicovid19.com/travel/

FAQs: https://hawaiicovid19.com/travel/faqs/ 

Email: [email protected]

Call Center Number: 1-800-GO-HAWAII

COVID-19 Tables, Charts, and Visualizations 

https://health.hawaii.gov/coronavirusdisease2019/what-you-should-know/current-situation-in-hawaii

Trans-Pacific Passenger Arrivals Statistics 

https://www.hawaiitourismauthority.org/covid-19-updates/trans-pacific-passenger-arrivals/ 

Kaua‘i County Kaua‘i COVID-19 webpage: https://www.kauai.gov/COVID-19 To report violators: https://www.kauai.gov/KPD-Online-Reporting 

Rest, Test, Enjoy! Voluntary visitor post-travel test: https://www.kauai.gov/visitorposttest 

Resident post-travel test: https://www.kauai.gov/residentposttest

Maui County Maui County travel and COVID-19 information: https://www.mauicounty.gov

To report violators: (808) 244-6400 or [email protected]

Hawai‘i County Hawai‘i County COVID-19 webpage: https://coronavirus-response-county-of-hawaii-hawaiicountygis.hub.arcgis.com/pages/travel

Critical infrastructure and medical travel request: https://survey123.arcgis.com/share/e2f4ce19aa854964a8fd60bec7fbe78c  To report violators: 808-935-3311

City & County of Honolulu Honolulu COVID-19 webpage: oneoahu.org Interisland passengers arriving on O‘ahu are not subject to the mandatory quarantine. To report violators:808-723-3900 or [email protected]

Media Contact 

Hawai‘i COVID-19 Joint Information Center

(808) 636-8194 

[email protected] 

You just read:

HAWAI‘I COVID-19 JOINT INFORMATION CENTER DAILY NEWS DIGEST Oct. 28, 2020

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.