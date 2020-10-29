HAWAI‘I COVID-19 JOINT INFORMATION CENTER DAILY NEWS DIGEST Oct. 28, 2020

Department of Health:

Seven New COVID-19 Cases Reported on Lāna‘i

There were seven (7) new COVID-19 cases reported on Lāna‘i today by DOH. The cumulative total now stands at 94 confirmed cases on the island (reported since Feb. 28). The active community cluster currently includes 93 confirmed and 3 probable cases for a total of 96 cases. Large social gatherings and household transmission have been identified by DOH as the main drivers of this outbreak. Weekend drive-thru testing results are still being reported out. DOH is working closely with Lāna‘i healthcare providers to support community outreach, testing and contract tracing. The hospital is conducting surveillance testing several times a week.

Hawai‘i COVID-19 Counts as of 12:00 noon, Oct. 28, 2020

Island of Diagnosis New Cases Reported since 2/28/2020 (including new cases) O‘ahu 41 12,953 Hawai‘i 5 1,238 Maui 2 405 Kaua‘i 1 63 Moloka‘i 0 17 Lānaʻi 7 94 HI residents diagnosed outside of HI 6 64 Total Cases 62 14,834++ Deaths -2 213**

Hospitalization count as of 10/27/20 at 5:54 pm: 10-Hawai‘i, 2-Maui, 53-O‘ahu, 0-Kaua‘i

++As a result of updated information, one case from O‘ahu was removed from the counts.

**2 deaths that occurred earlier in the pandemic were removed from counts as a result of updated information indicating they were not COVID-19 related.

Department of Public Safety:

Broad-Based Testing Continues at Correctional Facilities Statewide

PSD has directed CoreCivic to conduct mass testing of all Hawai‘i inmates at its Saguaro Correctional Center in Eloy, AZ. The broad-based testing being administered by CoreCivic Health Services staff will begin Thursday. The total number of Hawai‘i inmates in medical isolation at Saguaro with active positive COVID cases is 61. There are seven (7) inmates in the hospital, and 741 inmates in a precautionary 14-day quarantine at the facility.

PSD’s Health Care Division is working with DOH, the Hawai‘i National Guard (HING) and community partners, to conduct mass testing for COVID-19 at all correctional facilities statewide. No new test results were reported for neighbor island facilities. DOH testing of O‘ahu Community Correctional Center (OCCC) inmates is continuous. No new OCCC staff or inmate test results were received today. There are no OCCC inmates in the hospital. Additionally, 90% of staff who tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered. Information on PSD’s planning and response to COVID-19 can be found at:

http://dps.hawaii.gov/blog/2020/03/17/coronavirus-covid-19-information-and-resources/.

Department of Human Services :

Open Enrollment Period to Begin for Qualified Applicants Needing Federal Health Insurance

DHS Med-QUEST Division wants the public to know that those who need affordable health insurance and who do not qualify for Medicaid coverage have 45 days to enroll in an affordable health plan through the federal health insurance marketplace: www.healthcare.gov.

The open enrollment period is from Nov. 1 to Dec. 15 for health coverage that begins January 2021. Applicants can create an account at www.healthcare.gov to determine their eligibility for coverage for health plans and subsidies that help make the plans more affordable. Interested applicants also have the option of applying over the phone by calling 1-800-318-2596.

Click here for more information about language assistance.

Click here for the Key Dates for the Health Insurance Marketplace flyer.

The Med-QUEST Division of DHS assists with community outreach and education for the federal marketplace, which manages eligibility and enrollment functions. More information can be found at: http://humanservices.hawaii.gov/blog/federal-marketplace-open-enrollment-period-begins-nov-1-and-continues-until-dec-15-for-health-insurance-coverage-to-begin-january-2021/

Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority:

4,371 Passengers Arrive on Tuesday

Yesterday, a total of 4,371 people arrived in Hawai‘i from out of state. The majority of the passengers, or 1,284 people, indicated they came to Hawai‘i for vacation. There were also 1,088 returning residents. The trans-pacific passenger arrival data is derived from data provided by the Safe Travels digital system.

To view more: https://www.hawaiitourismauthority.org/covid-19-updates/trans-pacific-passenger-arrivals/

