3 Best Suppliers Vietnam Uniform Clothing & Workwear textiles Manufacturers for Export to the USA, Europe, Australia
There are many textile production services in Vietnam: EXW, FOB, CIF, DDU, DDP, CM, CMPT, FPP with competitive prices, and many quality manufacturers.
Looking for reputable garment companies to meet your sourcing needs? If so, look no further than Vietnam's fast-rising clothing and apparel manufacturers.
— Mr. Henry Pham, CEO of DONY Garment Company
Whatever your clothing product needs, their suppliers and textile manufacturers are quickly turning out to be global leaders or the go-to source in the clothing industry. Vietnam boasts of several competitive advantages that position it favorably against the neighboring country of China and other well-known textile manufacturing destinations.
The meteoric rise of bustling Southeast Asian Countries in the textile industry also means that more and more companies are popping up in an attempt to grab a share of the lucrative market. But since not all clothing and apparel manufacturers are created equal, retailers and foreign/local investors are faced with the challenge of finding the best suppliers amid the increasingly crowded space.
First Things First; Why Vietnam?
Over the last few years, Vietnam has been increasingly attracting the attention of multinationals—and for good reason.
The United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), notes that the Asian country’s garment and textile industry attracted foreign direct investments of over $1.55 billion in 2019. And according to figures by Statista, the export turnover of Vietnam’s apparel industry reached an impressive $36 billion.
The growth of Vietnam’s garment industry is attributed to several factors including:
• Lower labor costs: Statistics show that Vietnam has lower labor costs than major competitors such as Cambodia, Indonesia, and China. This gives the country a competitive advantage by increasing the cost-saving of global buyers.
• Vietnam has a well-developed infrastructure—including 160 international ports, 3 international airports, and efforts to improve railway and expressway infrastructure.
• Vietnam has a long tradition in the apparel industry that it leverages—in addition to an appetite for modernization and innovation to keep up with global demand/trends. The products are typically easy to transport, cheap, and high quality.
• The country has reputation for maintaining stable relationships with global buyers and customers. Its main export destinations include the European Union, the U.S., South Korea, and Japan.
• The export-driven growth model of the textile industry is influenced by several international trade agreements such as the EVFTA (EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement) and the CPTPP (Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership).
Here are the Leading Clothing and Apparel Manufacturers in Vietnam
Sourcing textile, garments, and clothing from Vietnam is a no-brainer—the challenge arises when trying to find the particular to handle your manufacturing needs. After scrutiny, all the major and emerging players, below is a list of the outstanding companies of the Vietnamese textile manufacturing industry.
1. Dony Garment Company
Since its establishment in 2009, the company has edged a reputation as one of the leading manufacturers of clothing and apparel in Vietnam, the region, and around the globe. It has sewing, printing, embroidering factories in Ho Chi Minh City—with a capacity of over 200,000 products every month.
Dony focuses on producing simple fashion clothes (T-Shirt, Shirt, Polo-Shirt, Dress, Hat, Jacket, Pants), uniforms & workwear for Restaurant (chef, servers, bartender), driver, school - institutional, company - corporate, police-military - security guard, sports, heat resistant, industrial safety, hospital and PPE (antibacterial face mask, medical protective clothing).
This brand exports worldwide, including America, Europe, Australia, and Asia (focused in 14 main regions are the USA, France, Japan, UK, Australia, Belgium, Singapore, Germany, Canada, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Jodan, South Africa, and Middle East Countries).
Its products are high in demand because of the superior quality of goods (standards FDA, C.E, DGA, TGA, SASO, ISO, TUV Reach, CFS, Intertek). The biggest plus is the low MOQ (200pcs per design with different colors and mixed sizes) - according to the Dony Garment Company, order sizes often fall between 500-10,000 pieces.
“This year, we have found that many international buyers are seeking new suppliers based in nations outside of China to purchase many goods and products.
At Dony Garment, we are proud to welcome international customers, to discover our professional line of products which are manufactured in our factory in Vietnam, especially our new products for COVID-19. We guarantee our products are of the highest quality, an affordable cost, and easy to transport across the world." - said Mr. Henry Pham, CEO of DONY Garment Company
Dony Garment Company stands out from the others based on how they operated during the COVID-19 pandemic. The company joined the fight against the pandemic by producing protective gear that has been in continuous demand. The products from the company - Dony's cloth face masks have been sought all over the world.
2. Thai Son S.P. Sewing Factory
While Dony Garment Company takes points for its approach and future positioning, Thai Son S.P. Sewing Factory banks on its long history in the industry. The company—located in Ho Chi Minh—was established back in 1985 and has been going strong ever since.
The company is involved in manufacturing, embroidery, dyeing, pattern-making, and finish packing services—handled by over 1,000 workers and more than 1,200 machines. It boasts of international buyers in Australia, Canada, the United States, Russia, and Europe.
3. Dong Nai Industrial Garment Company
Looking for a jacket manufacturer based in Vietnam? The Dong Nai Industrial Garment Company in Bien Hoa city might be a good option. The apparel and garments company—which has been in operation since 1987—has an enviable track record when it comes to manufacturing coats, casual pants, casual wear, sport’s wear, and jackets for men and women. Its customers include buyers in Hong Kong, Korea, Japan, Russia, and the European Union.
The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and ongoing trade wars in neighboring China are also driving investors and global buyers towards more attractive alternatives such as Vietnam.
It seems the time is right to explore Vietnam as a source for the highest-quality garments at low prices. If you’re interested (and you should) in the country’s market, read on for more on where you start looking.
