RNR Group and Stankevicius International is in process of acquiring COVID-19 vaccine through authorized channels

/EIN News/ -- DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Oct. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the recent events of COVID-19, two companies collaborating together to fight COVID-19 have started the negotiation process of acquiring FDA approved COVID-19 vaccine through authorized channels for merchandising.



COVID-19 medical equipment trading business has hyped the trading market throughout the entire 2020. According to Stankevicius International CEO Paulius Stankevicius, the Q4 of 2020 will end up with vaccine selling, but to get hold of the product will be difficult and challenging.

RNR Group CEO, Swapnadip Roy, says that Q1 and Q2 2021 will bring new opportunities in the medical industry with possible vaccination sales.

COVID-19 market for medical supply trading during 2020 has primarily included gloves, masks, face shields, goggles, ventilators and other medical physical items. However, direct pharmaceuticals products people have not seen yet in the market. There is a high chance of possibility that 2021 will bring pharmaceutical products into the trading game of medicine, and these products shall provide unique immunity against COVID-19 and other possible coronavirus evolutions in the future.

About RNR Group and RNR Medical Equipments Trading LLC

RNR Medical Equipments Trading provides top trading options within premiere global network with access to medical equipment merchandisers globally from the US to Europe, to Middle East, to Asia Pacific. RNR Medical Equipments Trading focuses on assisting clients to get access to trending trading medical items while at the same time providing suppliers due diligence and contracting services.

RNR Group is a leading international trade and business management group focusing on providing personalized business solutions to private clients internationally, powered by high-end services and experience. RNR Group is actively following the latest change in global markets to remain at the front of the industry.

About Stankevicius International

Stankevicius International Limited positions itself as a professional trading consultant, with its specialty in contracting and due diligence capabilities and its strong presence and network in international markets. Company seeks to follow a balanced approach to global trading, aiming to provide security on both sides of the buying party and the supplier party, while primarily serving the client’s interest with minimised risk and maximum return strategies.

Stankevicius International Limited serves clients with two key solutions: assistance in international trade and security contracting with due diligence. These business services are supported by global partners in international trade capabilities covering all major continents.

