Uniserve reports quarter end results August 31, 2020

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Uniserve Communications Corporation (“Uniserve”) (TSX.V: USS) a provider of IT solutions and services to business and residential customers in Canada wishes to announce its first quarter fiscal 2021 financial results. Revenues for Q1 FY2021 were $1,885K as compared to $2,587K in Q1 of the prior fiscal year. The first quarter fiscal 2021 Operating loss was $228K compared to an operating loss of $468K for Q1 in the prior fiscal year. Net loss for the first quarter of fiscal 2021 was $260K as compared to a net loss of $395K for Q1 in the prior fiscal year. During the first quarter of FY2021, Uniserve continued to adapt its operations and workforce for the changing economic conditions created by the Covid-19 pandemic. The Company has repositioned for the new economic and work environment and has maintained flexibility to adapt to changing economic conditions. The Company’s focus in fiscal 2021 will be on growth of recurring revenue streams and lean operations.

Uniserve Communications Corporation Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Loss (Expressed in Canadian dollars) Three months ended August 31, 2020

August 31, 2019

Revenue $ 1,885,476 $ 2,587,398 Cost of revenues 1,137,724 1,561,804 747,752 1,025,594 Expenses Operations and service delivery expenses 745,935 968,150 Sales and marketing 104,349 286,275 Amortization of property and equipment 105,427 177,038 Amortization of intangible assets 20,081 61,966 975,792 1,493,428 Operating Loss (228,040 ) (467,834 ) Other Expenses (Income) Finance charges 59,489 74,784 Gain on foreign exchange (27,104 ) (13,402 ) Gain on settlements and reversals of debts - (133,914 ) 32,385 (72,532 ) Net and Comprehensive Loss for the Period $ (260,425 ) $ (395,302 )

About Uniserve



Uniserve Communications Corporation is a 2018 TSX Venture top 50 performance company.

Uniserve is a unified communications company which has been in business for 30 years, combining voice, data and media services all into one seamless solution, one bill and one point of contact.

Uniserve prides itself on world class customer service based in Canada. When all else is equal, clients can trust Uniserve to have a great price, a great experience and to be a company that customers enjoy working with – we call it “ONE click, call, connect”.

