Arrest Made in a Burglary Two Offense: 2500 Block of Champlain Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District announced an arrest has been made in reference to a Burglary Two that occurred on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, in the 2500 block of Champlain Street, Northwest.

 

At approximately 4:50 am, the suspects forcibly entered an establishment at the listed location. Once inside, the suspects took property and then fled the scene. One of the suspects was apprehended by responding officers.

 

On Wednesday, October 28, 2020, 45 year-old Antonio Guillen, of Northwest, DC, was arrested and charged with Burglary Two.

 

The additional suspect was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in these photos:

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who can identify this individual or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

