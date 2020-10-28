FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Media Contacts

District’s Thriving Slow Street Program Expands to 26 Miles

Additional 5 miles to be Installed by Early November

(Washington, DC) – Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser and the District Department of Transportation (DDOT) announced an additional 5 miles of DC Slow Streets will be installed in the District. As a result, residents will soon have access to over 26 miles of roadway to practice safe social distancing while walking, biking, and rolling in DC neighborhoods.

“DC’s Slow Streets program reflects the Bowser Administration’s commitment to reimagining public space to improve accessibility and safety for residents,” said DDOT Director Jeff Marootian. “The public’s overwhelmingly positive response to this program shows we are making it easier for our residents to enjoy the outdoors as we mitigate the spread of COVID-19.”

All DC Slow Streets are installed on local streets (typically with no centerline marked) and have a speed limit set at 15 miles per hour. They are restricted to local traffic, have no bus routes and are generally linked to parks or other places to bike and walk. Drivers should only use a designated Slow Street if their destination is within two blocks of that street. Residents, emergency vehicles, deliveries, and trash collection vehicles still have access to Slow Streets.

Installation on the next 5 miles of the project will begin the week of October 26, and is expected to be completed by early November in the following locations:

Ward 1

Newton Street NW between 14th Street and 19th Street NW

Ward 3

Idaho Avenue NW/Rodman Street NW between Wisconsin Avenue and Rodman Street NW and Idaho Ave to Connecticut Avenue NW

Sherier Place NW between Norton Street and Chain Bridge Road NW

Davenport Street NW between Linnean Avenue NW and Broad Branch Road NW

Ward 5

Evarts Street NE/3rd Street NE between 3rd Street NE to Edgewood Street NE

8th Street NE between Gallatin Street to Buchannan Street NE

Capitol Avenue NE and Central Place NE between Central Place to Fenwick Street NE

Ward 7

Jay Street NE between 44th Street and Hunt Place NE

DDOT will not install Slow Streets in Ward 8 at this time, pursuant to an amendment to the Connected Transportation Network Emergency Act of 2020 and the Connected Transportation Network Temporary Act of 2020.

The DC Slow Streets initiative was announced in early June, as part of the Bowser administration’s ongoing efforts to reimagine public space for safety and health during the public health emergency, including the buildout of expanded outdoor dining across the city. DDOT considered feedback from the community via Councilmembers, Advisory Neighborhood Commissioners, and Advisory Councils to identify

For more information about DC Slow Streets, including a list of current locations, please visit ddot.dc.gov/page/ddot-response-covid-19.

