Company Announcement Date: October 28, 2020 FDA Publish Date: October 28, 2020 Product Type: Food & Beverages Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Undeclared egg Company Name: Whole Foods Market Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Product Description: Product Description Macaroni and Cheese products

Whole Foods Market is voluntarily recalling select prepared Macaroni & Cheese products from stores across five states because they contain undeclared egg. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to egg run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

The affected products were sold at Whole Foods Market stores in Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Virginia and Washington, D.C. The product was sold in plastic containers and in family-style meal kits with Whole Foods Market scale labels in the prepared foods department, available both hot and refrigerated. The product was also available from the chef’s case counter and from Whole Foods Market online and catering menus. The affected products can be identified by the following information.

All affected product has been removed from store shelves. No allergic reactions have been reported to date.

Product Product Code (begins with)M Best by date through Macaroni & Cheese, chef’s case 286501 10/28/2020 Macaroni & Cheese, packaged 263608 10/27/2020 Macaroni & Cheese, online and catering 114449 109866 10/23/2020 Rotisserie Chicken Meals with Mac & Cheese and Broccoli, packaged 261596 261580 261590 261601 261608 261616 10/26/2020 Fried Chicken Meal with Mac & Cheese, packaged 247257 10/25/2020 Fried Chicken Meal with Mac & Cheese, packaged on hot bar 237444 10/24/2020 Chicken Rustico Romano Chef Plate with Mac & Cheese and Broccoli, packaged 241442 10/28/2020 Chicken Breast Chef Plate with Mac & Cheese and Broccoli, packaged 299430 10/28/2020 BBQ Turkey Meatballs Chef Plate with Mac & Cheese and Green Beans, packaged 241464 10/28/2020 Roasted Turkey Chef Plate with Mac & Cheese and Broccoli, packaged 242019 10/28/2020

Customers who purchased this product at Whole Foods Market can bring a valid receipt into stores for a full refund. Consumers with additional questions can call 1-844-936-8255 between the hours of 7:00 a.m. and 10:00 p.m. CST, Monday through Friday, or 8:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. Saturday through Sunday.