COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT
When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.Read Announcement View Product Photos
Summary
- Company Announcement Date:
-
- FDA Publish Date:
-
- Product Type:
- Food & Beverages
- Reason for Announcement:
-
Recall Reason Description
Undeclared egg
- Company Name:
- Whole Foods Market
- Brand Name:
-
Brand Name(s)
- Product Description:
-
Product Description
Macaroni and Cheese products
Company Announcement
Whole Foods Market is voluntarily recalling select prepared Macaroni & Cheese products from stores across five states because they contain undeclared egg. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to egg run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.
The affected products were sold at Whole Foods Market stores in Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Virginia and Washington, D.C. The product was sold in plastic containers and in family-style meal kits with Whole Foods Market scale labels in the prepared foods department, available both hot and refrigerated. The product was also available from the chef’s case counter and from Whole Foods Market online and catering menus. The affected products can be identified by the following information.
All affected product has been removed from store shelves. No allergic reactions have been reported to date.
|Product
|Product Code (begins with)M
|Best by date through
|Macaroni & Cheese, chef’s case
|286501
|10/28/2020
|Macaroni & Cheese, packaged
|263608
|10/27/2020
|Macaroni & Cheese, online and catering
|114449 109866
|10/23/2020
|Rotisserie Chicken Meals with Mac & Cheese and Broccoli, packaged
|261596 261580 261590 261601 261608 261616
|10/26/2020
|Fried Chicken Meal with Mac & Cheese, packaged
|247257
|10/25/2020
|Fried Chicken Meal with Mac & Cheese, packaged on hot bar
|237444
|10/24/2020
|Chicken Rustico Romano Chef Plate with Mac & Cheese and Broccoli, packaged
|241442
|10/28/2020
|Chicken Breast Chef Plate with Mac & Cheese and Broccoli, packaged
|299430
|10/28/2020
|BBQ Turkey Meatballs Chef Plate with Mac & Cheese and Green Beans, packaged
|241464
|10/28/2020
|Roasted Turkey Chef Plate with Mac & Cheese and Broccoli, packaged
|242019
|10/28/2020
Customers who purchased this product at Whole Foods Market can bring a valid receipt into stores for a full refund. Consumers with additional questions can call 1-844-936-8255 between the hours of 7:00 a.m. and 10:00 p.m. CST, Monday through Friday, or 8:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. Saturday through Sunday.