Attorney General Josh Stein Releases Statement on U.S. Supreme Court Decision

For Immediate Release: Wednesday, October 28, 2020

Contact: Laura Brewer (919) 716-6484

(RALEIGH) Attorney General Josh Stein released the following statement on the U.S. Supreme Court decision:

“North Carolina voters had a huge win tonight at the U.S. Supreme Court. The Court upheld the State Board of Elections’ effort to ensure that every eligible vote counts, even during a pandemic. Voters must have their mail-in ballots postmarked by Election Day, but now we all have certainty that every eligible vote will be counted. Let’s vote!”

