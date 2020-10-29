NRPA Recognizes Spokane Parks and Recreation with Its Best in Innovation Award

NRPA Best in Innovation Award symbolizes the best of the best in park and recreation innovation

/EIN News/ -- Ashburn Va.,, Oct. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Recreation and Park Association (NRPA), the nation’s leading advocate for parks and recreation, is proud to recognize the City of Spokane Parks and Recreation Department in Spokane, Washington, with its Best in Innovation Award. The award, which symbolizes the best of the best in park and recreation innovation, was presented virtually, Oct. 28, 2020, as part of the 2020 NRPA Annual Conference: A Virtual Experience.

Also the recipient of NRPA’s Innovation in Park Design Award, the City of Spokane Parks and Recreation was recognized for the redevelopment of Riverfront Park — an area surrounding Spokane Falls and a sacred gathering space of the Spokane tribe. The project transformed the park into a vibrant and sustainable space that links north and south, bringing community together at the river and providing places that celebrate the region’s history, people and natural features. Two of the award-winning park’s signature elements include the U.S. Pavilion, which features stunning river views, illumination, shade and a multi-use event space that serves as the community’s central gathering space, and the Howard Street Promenade, a new pathway that offers intuitive wayfinding with varied color pathways to local points of interest, including the river and quiet green spaces downtown.

“NRPA is proud to present the dedicated staff and professionals of the City of Spokane Parks and Recreation with this award,” said Kristine Stratton, NRPA President and CEO. “Like so many other park and recreation professionals and agencies across the country, they are making a positive impact on the communities they serve through innovative planning and designs. As their champion, we are proud to honor and recognize their accomplishments. Congratulations to the entire department on this well-earned achievement.”

Selected by the NRPA National Awards and Scholarship Committee, NRPA Innovation Awards recognize park and recreation professionals and agencies nationwide that have improved and revitalized their communities through innovative practices in park design, health and wellness, conservation and equity. To learn more about these awards — including this year’s winners — click here.

To learn more about NRPA, visit www.nrpa.org.

About the National Recreation and Park Association

