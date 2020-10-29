Derby Barracks / Conditions Violation & Resisting Arrest

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 20a504158

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Andrew Jensen

STATION: VSP Derby

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: 10/28/20 @ 1000 hrs

INCIDENT LOCATION: 2852 Wild Branch Rd/Wolcott, VT

VIOLATION: Conditions of Release Violation & Resisting Arrest

ACCUSED: Adam Warner

AGE: 31

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Wolcott, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Derby based state police arrived at 2852 Wild Branch

Road in Wolcott, VT, due to a reported conditions of release violation. The

report was that Adam W. Warner was in contact with a person he was prohibited to

be with per Orleans Co. Superior Court ordered conditions of release. Warner also had a 24 hr curfew

at this address. Upon troopers’ arrival, no one came to the door. While troopers were

leaving the residence, Warner arrived at the residence and began to pull into

the driveway but abruptly pulled back out once he saw VSP and sped down the road. Troopers

quickly caught up to Warner and found him to be parked less than a quarter mile away with the

person he was prohibited to be with. Once out of the vehicle, Warner ran on

foot away from the troopers but was caught and arrested without further

incident. He was taken to Orleans Superior Court where the Honorable Judge

Rainville ordered him held without bail until a hearing the following day.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/29/20 @ 1230 hrs

COURT: Orleans

LODGED - LOCATION: Northern State Correctional Facility

BAIL: Held Without

MUG SHOT: Yes

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

____________________

Sergeant Andrew Jensen

Patrol Commander

Vermont State Police

Troop A – Derby Barracks

(802) 334-8881