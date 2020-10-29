Derby Barracks / Conditions Violation & Resisting Arrest
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20a504158
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Andrew Jensen
STATION: VSP Derby
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 10/28/20 @ 1000 hrs
INCIDENT LOCATION: 2852 Wild Branch Rd/Wolcott, VT
VIOLATION: Conditions of Release Violation & Resisting Arrest
ACCUSED: Adam Warner
AGE: 31
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Wolcott, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Derby based state police arrived at 2852 Wild Branch
Road in Wolcott, VT, due to a reported conditions of release violation. The
report was that Adam W. Warner was in contact with a person he was prohibited to
be with per Orleans Co. Superior Court ordered conditions of release. Warner also had a 24 hr curfew
at this address. Upon troopers’ arrival, no one came to the door. While troopers were
leaving the residence, Warner arrived at the residence and began to pull into
the driveway but abruptly pulled back out once he saw VSP and sped down the road. Troopers
quickly caught up to Warner and found him to be parked less than a quarter mile away with the
person he was prohibited to be with. Once out of the vehicle, Warner ran on
foot away from the troopers but was caught and arrested without further
incident. He was taken to Orleans Superior Court where the Honorable Judge
Rainville ordered him held without bail until a hearing the following day.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 10/29/20 @ 1230 hrs
COURT: Orleans
LODGED - LOCATION: Northern State Correctional Facility
BAIL: Held Without
MUG SHOT: Yes
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
