EcoSystem Expanding Nursing Home Healthcare Delivery Capacity an Allowable Purchase under CARES Act

Ecosystem prevents and controls COVID-19, reduces staffing needs, and generates capital savingsTAMPA BAY, FLORIDA, UNITED STAES, October 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, KnowFalls Inc, located in the Tampa Bay Area announced the availability of the Virtual Patient Care Ecosystem for nursing homes and extended care facilities. The EcoSystem consists of five technology-based applications preventing and controlling COVID-19 by elevating a nursing home’s healthcare delivery capacity, reducing staff through workforce multiplication, and generating cash flow savings as a reimbursable purchase under the CARES Act Provider Relief Fund.
EcoSystem applications enable virtual monitoring and engagement of quarantined COVID-19 residents, automated detection of individuals with an elevated temperature or not wearing a face mask, fall prevention, and implementation of a nursing home centric telehealth system. The latter eliminates the need for a nursing home to support and train staff on disparate telehealth services employed by affiliated clinicians and therapists. Detailed application descriptions are available on the KnowFalls website.
The Eco-System applications are built on advanced virtual monitoring and artificial intelligence technologies and are HIPAA compliant. All applications are under supervisor access control and imagery is displayed, as needed, and not recorded. All application system components are pre-configured and can be installed generally within three hours. KnowFalls supports local integrators and provides installation and training services.
During the current pandemic, virtual patient care has risen as a valuable tool to offset virus spread resulting from physical contact. Within A Digital Embrace to Blunt the Curve of COVID19 Pandemic, Dr. Lee Schwamm, Executive Vice-Chair, Massachusetts General Hospital, recently noted “Virtual care collapses the barriers of time and distance, it is ideal for providing care that is patient-centered, lower cost, more convenient and at greater productivity. All these factors make virtual care tools indispensable elements in the COVID19 response.” KnowFalls estimates the Virtual Patient Care Market to be currently in excess of $35 billion.
About KnowFalls
KnowFalls, headquartered in Sarasota, Florida, was founded in 2019 by former executives and technologists from McKesson and WellCare. KnowFalls develops HIPAA compliant patient monitoring and engagement and artificial intelligence systems to improve nursing home healthcare delivery capacity.
KnowFalls is an associate member of the Florida Health Care Association and serves on the Reimbursement Committee.
