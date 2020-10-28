New Mexico COVID-19 update: 663 new cases, totaling 43,826 – eleven additional deaths

SANTA FE – New Mexico state health officials on Wednesday announced 663 additional COVID-19 cases. Per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:

273 new cases in Bernalillo County

19 new cases in Chaves County

6 new cases in Cibola County

1 new case in Colfax County

13 new cases in Curry County

1 new case in De Baca County

97 new cases in Doña Ana County

44 new cases in Eddy County

23 new cases in Lea County

7 new cases in Lincoln County

3 new cases in Los Alamos County

17 new cases in Luna County

22 new cases in McKinley County

4 new cases in Otero County

1 new case in Quay County

10 new cases in Rio Arriba County

11 new cases in Roosevelt County

19 new cases in Sandoval County

9 new cases in San Juan County

4 new cases in San Miguel County

46 new cases in Santa Fe County

1 new case in Sierra County

6 new cases in Socorro County

4 new cases in Taos County

1 new case in Union County

19 new cases in Valencia County

2 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Prison Facility

The Department of Health on Wednesday reported eleven additional deaths in New Mexico related to COVID-19:

A female in her 50s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 90s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of Spanish Trails Rehabilitation Suites in Albuquerque.

A male in his 70s from Curry County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 80s from Curry County. The individual was hospitalized.

A male in his 50s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized.

A male in his 70s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized.

A female in her 90s from Eddy County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 80s from Roosevelt County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 60s from Taos County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now at 991.

Previously reported numbers included three cases (one in Bernalillo County, one in Lea County, one in Valencia County) that have been identified as duplicates and three cases in Bernalillo County that were not lab confirmed – these have now been corrected. Including the above newly reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 43,826 COVID-19 cases:

Bernalillo County: 10,857 Catron County: 10 Chaves County: 2,035 Cibola County: 571 Colfax County: 45 Curry County: 1,568 De Baca County: 2 Doña Ana County: 6,078 Eddy County: 1,481 Grant County: 187 Guadalupe County: 42 Harding County: 1 Hidalgo County: 117 Lea County: 2,110 Lincoln County: 380 Los Alamos County: 47 Luna County: 976 McKinley County: 4,649 Mora County: 14 Otero County: 513 Quay County: 102 Rio Arriba County: 501 Roosevelt County: 463 Sandoval County: 2,000 San Juan County: 3,788 San Miguel County: 175 Santa Fe County: 1,740 Sierra County: 110 Socorro County: 237 Taos County: 228 Torrance County: 99 Union County: 40 Valencia County: 953

County totals are subject to change upon further investigation and determination of residency of individuals positive for COVID-19.

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:

Cibola County Correctional Center: 348 Otero County Prison Facility: 390 Otero County Processing Center: 187 Torrance County Detention Facility: 44

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 90 Lea County Correctional Facility: 110 Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 5 Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 1 Otero County Prison Facility: 472 Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 1 Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 55 Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 4

As of today, there are 313 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. This number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are currently hospitalized in New Mexico. This number does not include New Mexicans who tested positive for COVID-19 and may have been transferred to a hospital out of state.

OVERALL STATE HOSPITAL CAPACITY: As of today, 78 percent of general beds at New Mexico hospitals are occupied, and 79 percent of ICU beds across New Mexico hospitals are occupied. This includes patients hospitalized for COVID-19 and other illnesses.

As of today, there are 21,224 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.

The Department of Health has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at the following long-term care facilities:

Adobe Assisted Living in Las Cruces Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center Artesia Healthcare and Rehabilitation Atria Vista Del Rio in Albuquerque Avamere at Fiesta Park in Albuquerque Bear Canyon Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque BeeHive Homes Volcano Cliffs in Albuquerque Belen Meadows Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Belen Bloomfield Nursing and Rehabilitation Brookdale Santa Fe Brookdale Valencia Albuquerque Calibre Sagecrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Las Curces Casa del Sol Center in Las Cruces Casa de Oro Center in Las Cruces Casa Maria Health Care Center in Roswell Casa Real in Santa Fe Clovis Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis Colfax Long Term Care Center in Colfax Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation in Hobbs El Castillo in Santa Fe Fairwinds Assisted Living in Rio Rancho Good Life Senior Living in Artesia Good Life Senior Living in Carlsbad Good Life Senior Living in Lovington Good Samaritan Manzano Del Sol Independent Senior Living in Albuquerque Good Samaritan Society Grants Good Samaritan Society Las Cruces Ladera Center in Albuquerque Laguna Rainbow Care Center in Casa Blanca Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque La Vida Llena Assisted Living in Albuquerque Lotus Care Homes Galaxia in Albuquerque Life Care Center in Farmington LifeSpire Assisted Living in Rio Rancho Kingston Residence of Santa Fe Mission Arch Center in Roswell MorningStar Assisted Living & Memory Care in Rio Rancho The Montebello on Academy in Albuquerque The Neighborhood in Rio Rancho New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences North Ridge Care Center in Albuquerque Odelia Healthcare (Camino Healthcare) in Albuquerque Palmilla Senior Living in Albuquerque Princeton Place in Albuquerque Red Rocks Care Center in Gallup The Rehabilitation Center of Albuquerque Retirement Ranches in Clovis Retreat Healthcare in Rio Rancho The Rio Las Estancias in Albuquerque Rio Rancho Center Sandia Ridge Center in Albuquerque San Juan Center in Albuquerque Silver City Care Center in Silver City Skies Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque Sombrillo Nursing and Rehabilitation in Los Alamos South Valley Care Center in Albuquerque St. Anthony Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis Sunset Villa Care Center in Roswell Uptown Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque Village at Northrise in Las Cruces Village Retirement Community in Roswell Vista Hermosa in Santa Fe Welbrook Senior Living Las Cruces Westwind House Assisted Living in Albuquerque Wheatfields Senior Living Community in Clovis White Sands Healthcare in Hobbs

The Department of Health has detected community spread in the state of New Mexico and is investigating cases with no known exposure. The agency reports that given the infectious nature of the virus it is likely other residents are infected but yet to be tested or confirmed positive. To that end, all New Mexicans have been instructed to stay home except for outings absolutely necessary for health, safety and welfare. These additional restrictions have been enacted to aggressively minimize person-to-person contact and ensure spread is mitigated. New Mexicans are strongly urged to limit travel to only what is necessary for health, safety and welfare.

The New Mexico Department of Health has active investigations into the positive patients, which includes contact-tracing and swabs of symptomatic individuals who have had contact with the positive cases.

Every New Mexican must work together to stem the spread of COVID-19. Stay home, especially if you are sick. Wear a mask or face covering when in public and around others.

New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).

The Department of Health strongly encourages the following groups to get tested:

Symptomatic people displaying the COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell;

Asymptomatic people who are close contacts or household members of people in their infectious period who have already tested positive for the coronavirus;

Asymptomatic people who live or work in congregate settings such as long-term care facilities and group homes;

Patients who are scheduled for surgery and whose provider has advised them to get tested before the procedure.

New Mexicans who have non-health-related questions or concerns can also call 833-551-0518 or visit newmexico.gov, which is being updated regularly as a one-stop source for information for families, workers and others affected by and seeking more information about COVID-19.