VESSEL Launches 3 New Golf Bags for 2021

The Player III Stand Bag is VESSEL's newest stand bag. It features an upgraded top and strap design for improved balance and comfort. Small details have been fine-tuned to make this the best golf stand bag of 2021. Pre-order in: Black, White, Grey, Iridium, and Navy. The Lux XV Cart Bag is VESSEL's newest golf cart bag. It showcases smart features like front-facing storage including a new, magnetic pocket pod that snaps over a cart strap. Available for pre-order in: Black, White, Grey, and Navy. The APEX is VESSEL's new midsize staff bag. This crossover between a classic cart bag and tour-grade staff bag ensure that all golf essentials can be effortlessly packaged in a streamlined silhouette. Available for pre-order in all-black and white/black.

JUST DROPPED: New VESSEL golf bags are now available for pre-order before the holidays.

CARLSBAD, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES , October 29, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vessel, a San Diego-based luxury bag company, is ending the year with their commitment to innovation and performance-luxury by releasing three new golf bags. Each new product is a culmination of Vessel's tour-proven performance. With elevated details, superior functionality, and unmatched craftsmanship, these 2021 styles are the best of the best.1. Player III - Proven Performance, Unmatched CraftsmanshipThe Player III stand bag is an upgraded version of a VESSEL fan-favorite. Like its predecessor, this luxe, full-featured stand bag showcases a patented Rotator Stand System and Self-Adjusting Equilibrium Strap for the best carrying experience. With a redesigned top, updated attachment points, and padded, genuine leather carry handles; this stand bag allows for better balance and improved comfort. The Player III stand bag is offered in 6-way and 14-way top options. Both of which feature full-length, fully-enclosed, microfiber-lined dividers to efficiently organize golf clubs. This new stand bag presents a slightly larger top design to accommodate putter hang and driver placement. Other features include: a magnetic accessories pocket, side carry pockets, dual magnetic water bottle sleeves, and antimicrobial pockets.2. Lux XV - Elevated Riding ExperienceVESSEL’s new golf cart bag is aptly named for its 15-way top divider with 15 full-length dividers. Each golf club has its own dedicated space, whilst the fifteenth slot is generously-sized to accommodate all putter and grip sizes. Smart features like forward-facing pockets & TPR-coated top handles are designed for quick access to golf gear. The most notable new feature is the upper, magnetic pocket pod that easily snaps over a cart strap. This provides accessibility to rangefinders, tees, golf balls, and golf accessories. Other storage includes: insulated, magnetic water bottle sleeves with drainage; an insulated cooler pocket, interior lock pocket, & antimicrobial personals packets. Each Lux XV golf bag will include a neoprene Cart Strap Sleeve to alleviate wear & tear caused by cart straps.3. APEX - Best of Both WorldsThis premium crossover combines the functionality of a golf cart bag with the elegance of a staff bag. Intuitive organization, such as front-facing pockets and dual personals pockets allow for easy-access while using a golf cart or trolley. Two water bottle sleeves and a thermal-lined cooler pocket ensures that this midsize staff has ample room for hydration. Like other tour-trusted VESSEL staff bags, the APEX was built to last. Luxe features like: a steel ring top, chrome hardware, front grab handle, leather touch-points & quilted stitching, make the APEX a show-stopping, cart companion.All new styles are available for pre-order starting October 27th, 2020. Interested parties can learn more about each new product at: https://vesselbags.com/pages/product-launch . Become a Vessel subscriber to receive notifications and exclusive deals.About VESSELWell known in the golf industry for supporting disruptive brands and tour professionals with premium golfbags, VESSEL has become the choice of carry for hundreds of professionals and athletes around theworld. As an innovator first, VESSEL bridges the gap between modern lifestyle and luxury performanceby prioritizing quality and functionality in each product. We believe each person's life is uniquely “Filledwith Purpose” and VESSEL bags are made for that journey. www.vesselbags.com For more details on Vessel’s latest collections and current news, visit the links below:New Golf Products: https://vesselbags.com/pages/golf Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/vesselgolf/

VESSEL's creative director, Jason West, gives an in-depth walk-through of the new Player III golf stand bag