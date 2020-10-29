Warner reminds voters that the online portal for Absentee Ballot Applications is open until 11:59pm tonight

Charleston, W.Va. — Today, Oct. 28, is the final day for a currently registered voter in West Virginia to apply for an absentee ballot to vote in the upcoming Nov. 3 General Election.

According to WV Secretary of State Mac Warner, registered voters can complete a paper Absentee Ballot Application as long as it arrives at their county clerk's office by the end of the day today. Warner is encouraging citizens who want to vote by absentee and who have internet access to use the state's new online portal to file an Absentee Ballot Application.

The online portal can be found at GoVoteWV.com.

"The online portal allows voters to securely and quickly request an absentee ballot," Warner said. "In most cases, county clerks are able to mail out an absentee ballot the very next day."

Warner said that time is of the essence for voters planning to participate by absentee ballot. To be counted, absentee ballots must be hand-delivered to the county clerk’s office by Nov. 2, or postmarked by Nov. 3 and received by the start of canvass, Nov. 9. Voters may track their absentee ballot at GoVoteWV.com.

Absentee ballot applications can be completed online until 11:59 p.m. this evening.

"We want every eligible voter to participate in the General Election," Warner said. "If you've found yourself needing to vote by absentee ballot, please consider filing your Application Ballot Application online as soon as possible."

Applicants are encouraged to enter an email address when filling out the online application in order to receive a confirmation notice upon submission.

For more information on the General Election visit GoVoteWV.com.