Secretary of State Issues Warning Over Election Mail Bearing Unauthorized Use of Idaho State Seal

Date: October 28, 2020

Boise, Idaho – Secretary of State Lawerence Denney is alerting voters about a deceptive mailing that bears the unauthorized use of the Idaho State Seal.

By including the state seal, the mailer may lead some recipients to think the mailer is official state mail. It is not. The use of the seal was not authorized by the Secretary of State. An example of the mailer is pictured below.

It is important to note that the information used on the postcard is public record, and does not suggest any breach of voter information.

This is a prime example of the importance of double-checking your election information with your trusted local and state election officials. (See the joint press release with Attorney General Lawrence Wasden, U.S. Attorney for the District of Idaho Bart M. Davis, and Idaho’s county clerks released October 27.)

