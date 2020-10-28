Capitol Corridor Implements Temporary Reservation Requirements for the Thanksgiving Holiday Travel Period

Reservations required on all Capitol Corridor trains and buses serving Northern California November 23-30, 2020

/EIN News/ -- Oakland, Oct. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To safely manage an expected increase in travelers on the Capitol Corridor train route around the Thanksgiving holiday, reservations will be required on trains that travel between Auburn/Sacramento and San Jose, California. Reservations are also required on connecting bus routes serving San Francisco, Reno, South Lake Tahoe, Santa Cruz, Napa, and other Northern California destinations. Capitol Corridor customers are encouraged to plan ahead and book early.

A reservation will be required to travel beginning Monday, November 23 through Monday, November 30, 2020, to help manage capacity and allow passengers to distance themselves from each other onboard.

Capitol Corridor’s monthly, 6-ride, and 10-ride tickets may still be used. However, multi-ride ticket holders will be required to confirm the train and date of each trip through the Amtrak RideReserve program on Amtrak.com, the Amtrak app, or with an Amtrak agent prior to traveling during the reservation period; thus, ensuring travelers have the safest and most comfortable journey possible.

Capitol Corridor will maintain full train car lengths and limit ticket sales during Thanksgiving week to ensure adequate space onboard each train and allow passengers to keep physical distance.

The Capitol Corridor remains dedicated to the safety and wellbeing of passengers and crews during the continued pandemic. A number of new safety and cleaning measures have been implemented at stations and on trains. Visit www.capitolcorridor.org/health for additional information.

Tips to ensure a safe and smooth trip:

Plan Ahead and Book Early: Visit www.capitolcorridor.org to check availability and book tickets. Tickets can also be purchased at Amtrak.com, on the Amtrak app, at station Quik-Trak ticket kiosks, or from ticket windows at staffed stations.

Visit www.capitolcorridor.org to check availability and book tickets. Tickets can also be purchased at Amtrak.com, on the Amtrak app, at station Quik-Trak ticket kiosks, or from ticket windows at staffed stations. Use an E-Ticket for Contactless Payment: When you book a ticket online or through the Amtrak app, you receive your ticket electronically. Save the ticket on your mobile device and present it to the conductor upon request. There’s no need to handle or keep track of a paper ticket. Please bring a valid photo ID.

When you book a ticket online or through the Amtrak app, you receive your ticket electronically. Save the ticket on your mobile device and present it to the conductor upon request. There’s no need to handle or keep track of a paper ticket. Please bring a valid photo ID. Travel Responsibly: Follow safety measures and any important public health orders in place during your trip and at your destination. This includes wearing a mask at stations and onboard trains at all times, choosing seats that are distanced from other passengers, washing hands or using sanitizer often, and staying home if you are sick.

Follow safety measures and any important public health orders in place during your trip and at your destination. This includes wearing a mask at stations and onboard trains at all times, choosing seats that are distanced from other passengers, washing hands or using sanitizer often, and staying home if you are sick. Travel Off-Peak: When searching for travel during the all-reserved period, customers will see an occupancy percentage next to each trip option so they can get insight into how full a train might be. These percentage numbers adjust dynamically in real time as passengers make reservations.

When searching for travel during the all-reserved period, customers will see an occupancy percentage next to each trip option so they can get insight into how full a train might be. These percentage numbers adjust dynamically in real time as passengers make reservations. Check Train Status: There are a number of ways riders can stay informed about the status of their train, including subscribing to service alerts, downloading the Train Status mobile app, or following the Capitol Corridor on Twitter (@CapitolCorridor). Read about these options here.

There are a number of ways riders can stay informed about the status of their train, including subscribing to service alerts, downloading the Train Status mobile app, or following the Capitol Corridor on Twitter (@CapitolCorridor). Read about these options here. If You See Something, Say Something: Report any suspicious activity or unattended items to an Amtrak employee or member of the Amtrak Police Department at (800) 331-0008, by calling 911, or by sending a text to APD11 from a smartphone, or to 27311 from a standard cell phone.

For more information about the Capitol Corridor’s Thanksgiving service, visit www.capitolcorridor.org/blogs/get_on_board/thanksgiving-service-2020/.



To stay up to date on the latest announcements, news and information for the Capitol Corridor, visit www.capitolcorridor.org/news-alerts.



About CCJPA and the Capitol Corridor®

Managed by the Capitol Corridor Joint Powers Authority (CCJPA), the Capitol Corridor is an intercity rail service connecting the most economically vibrant urban centers in Northern California – from Sacramento to Silicon Valley, and including San Francisco, Oakland, and Berkeley. With free Wi-i Fi on board, Capitol Corridor trains provide a convenient, reliable, and comfortable alternative to the congested I-80, I-680, and I-880 freeways for over 1.5 million work and leisure travelers every year.

