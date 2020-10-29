James Haidak, to Launch New Microsite on Basketball, Football, and Baseball

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Individuals who would like to stay on top of the latest developments in professional baseball, basketball, and football, will soon be able to access a free online resource—a brand-new microsite created by industry expert James Haidak. The new website is slated to be live by Nov. 1.

Haidak said he decided to create the website because he realized that many sport fans lacked a convenient way to stay abreast of all of their favorite sports online. His new website will serve as a one-stop shop for discovering the most recent nuggets of information regarding today’s most compelling players, teams, coaches, plays, and games, according to Haidak.

Haidak is especially passionate about the sport of basketball, as he considers it to be one of today’s most captivating sports. Haidak said he will emphasize on his new website the competitive nature and passion of all of the professional basketball teams in the United States.

However, his new website will also pay homage to the sport of football, which Haidak considers to be one of today’s longest-lasting and healthiest entertainment games. According to Haidak, football consistently brings glory to its winning teams, along with immense joy to its faithful fans.

Unlike football and basketball, baseball has not undergone major sport-shaping changes over the years. For this reason, even though baseball has a rich history, Haidak said that many individuals view it as a dying sport. Still, the sport has many diehard fans, so he looks forward to casting light on the goings-on in this sport through his new website.

All in all, James Haidak said he anticipates his new blog microsite becoming an essential source of online buzz and information concerning today’s most iconic sports and sport teams. On his website, readers can expect to remain in the loop and even get the inside scoop on their favorite teams in the months and years ahead.